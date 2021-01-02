ScreaM warns Valorant players about cheaters leading to questions regarding Vanguard

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom has warned Valorant players about the cheaters in the game. Following this, the Valorant community has questioned the efficiency of the anti-cheat Vanguard.

Valorant players be careful, lots of cheaters right now — Liquid ScreaM (@ScreaM_) January 1, 2021

ScreaM, who is a former CS:GO professional and currently a Valorant player of Team Liquid, asked Valorant players to be careful in a recent Tweet. Famous for his one-tap plays, ScreaM has been making quite a buzz in the Valorant community since the game's global release.

ScreaM's warning is a sign that more should be done to combat this. Riot Games had boasted about the anti-cheat engine of Valorant before the game's release.

However, given the number of complaints against cheaters in Valorant, it seems like the anti-cheat engine isn't doing enough to minimise this risk.

Here are all the details concerning Valorant's Vanguard and cheaters in the game.

Cheaters in Valorant and Vanguard

It has been suggested previously that Valorant's Vanguard is a better anti-cheat system compared to Valve's Anti-Cheat. However, based on ScreaM's suggestion, this doesn't seem to be true anymore.

Players are constantly running into cheaters in high ELO matches. Here are some tweets from players who've mocked Valorant's claim:

Advertisement

CSGO players making fun of VALORANT's anticheat: pic.twitter.com/VHSlhDaGdF — alvin (@aIv1n) January 1, 2021

(2/2) banned at all. Considering VAC could (somehow) find a cheater in almost all my matches, there are so many more cheaters than that, But they didnt show up because they still aren't somehow banned. VAC is litteraly useless. — alvin (@aIv1n) January 1, 2021

The only source of optimism is that Riot Games has always had a stern approach when it comes to disruptive measures in Valorant. The developers had also revealed that players found using malicious tools could be handed a "Hardware Identity" ban.

Advertisement

Discussion regarding Hardware Identity ban time-stamp: 24:06

Valorant's Vanguard is a running background application, which has a history of contentious issues. With Riot's previous promises about ensuring a cheater-free experience of Valorant, the Valorant community is extremely disappointed with the present scenario.

They made their feelings known on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Let’s not forget that Riot VAC runs 24/7 on ur pc and has been known to cause issues. For what it requires, riot vac doesn’t do enough — Ahri (@AhriGG) January 1, 2021

Definitely seems like a free cheat is going around. Games have been horrendous !! — Anthony (n1nja) Wong 🇨🇦 (@Anth0nyW_) January 1, 2021

They're running rampant right now. I think it's because Riot is on vacation. — Michael A (@Malssid2) January 1, 2021

Advertisement

There has been increase in the unpleasant experiences in Valorant over the last few days. Riot Games has always been swift in banning or removing cheaters from Valorant, and it shouldn't take too long for similar actions to be applied here.

However, Riot Games haven't provided answers on the changes or upgrades that they're likely to make to the Vanguard in order to improve the anti-cheat.They have to find the answers soon.