Wordle #378 answer for Saturday, July 2

Wordle players have a new word to guess. The game that took over the internet started as a personal project between Josh Wardle and his wife, Palak Shah.

It has received immense love online from players, who make sure to solve the game every day. People love the game for its simple yet gripping design, which is easy to understand and follow.

However, mastering the game takes an ample amount of practice, which adds to the challenge and user satisfaction. This article contains hints for players who are looking for helpful clues online.

The solution for Wordle #378 rhymes with "daily"

1) The word begins with the letter G

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Saturday's word is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "daily." The solution for July 2 is "gaily."

According to Merriam Webster, gaily refers to a "happy and friendly attitude and behavior."

The history behind Wordle

Josh Wardle, a Welsh software developer, created Wordle for his wife Palak Shah. Shah has a keen interest in crossword puzzles and word games, which acted as an inspiration for the game.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013, but didn't get the reception they expected. The game was criticized for having ridiculously outdated words in its solution list. Additionally, players could solve unlimited grids in a day, making the game boring and monotonous for them.

So, the couple decided to drop the game for a while. They picked it back up again almost 10 years later, during the COVID-19 lockdown, and decided to give the game a much-needed update.

Shah worked on filtering the solution list and Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The updated game received positive reviews from the couple's friends and peers, and Wardle released it to the public in October 2021. Within just a week of its public release, the game went on to become a viral trend. Users all around the world tried their hand at the quiz and shared the results with friends online.

The game's success attracted The New York Times, which acquired it in January 2022, for a seven-figure amount. The game currently resides on the media mogul's website along with other games like Crossword, Spelling Bee, and others.

Play Dordle for twice the difficulty

Players looking for a difficult version of Wordle can try their hand at Dordle. The game requires players to solve two quiz grids simultaneously, but within six chances.

The spin-off was created by a user called Zaratustra and follows the same rules as the original game. The word entered by players is automatically filled into both the grids. Once a table has been solved, it stops registering any new words. The rest of the game's mechanics are identical to Wordle.

However, there's one difference between them. Unlike the original game, players can refresh the website to play the same word again. This could turn off players who like to compare results.

Dordle also comes with a practice option for those who are looking to hone their skills in the game.

