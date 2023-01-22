"Creative differences" - TinaKitten opens up and talks about parting ways from 100 Thieves

24-year-old Twitch streamer Christina ‘TinaKitten’ Kenyon took to her stream to reveal why she departed the popular lifestyle and gaming organization 100 Thieves.

The South Korean streamer joined the organization as a content creator in September 2021. At the time of her joining, she was already friends with fellow streamers and members Rachell "Valkyrae," who is also the co-owner of the org, and Brooke "BrookeAB," also a content creator.

Despite saying that she did not have any bad blood with any of the members, TinaKitten revealed that the primary reason behind her resignation was:

"Creative differences"

TinaKitten no longer a part of 100 Thieves, streamer dives deep into the reason behind her decision

Just over a year after her joining, TinaKitten, 24, revealed to her audience that she would no longer be representing 100 Thieves as a content creator. Upon being asked what the reason behind her departure was, she asserted:

“I guess this is a good time as ever to probably just say it, especially because I did not wanna tweet about it, cause I thought it was extra, but we did part ways, but it’s nothing bad...it’s nothing serious, nothing bad happened I love them and all that, but it’s just creative differences and whatnot."

The streamer further explained that she had to dedicate a lot of her time away from her schedule, including plenty of traveling and filming. She revealed:

“100 Thieves did take a lot of time out of my schedule, and there were definitely times where I felt like I was traveling a lot back and forth for them."

She revealed that the reason she decided to address the situation was that she wanted to avoid any unwarranted drama:

“I didn’t want to tweet about it because I didn’t want anyone to misread the situation because nothing bad happened."

Regardless of her departure, she remains a friend and associate of the organization's members.

Fans share their reaction to the news

Viewers took to the comments section to express their thoughts, and most appeared unconvinced by her narrative. Here are some of the relevant ones:

With over 1.3 million followers, TinaKitten is among the most followed streamers within the 100 Thieves community and friends. She is also a part of the Salad Gang, a content creation group that includes the likes of Karl Jacobs and CORPSE Husband.

