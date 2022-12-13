Crime Boss: Rockay City PC system requirements revealed

The minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Crime Boss: Rockay City have been recently revealed by the official handles of the title. This allows players to check how their PC system fares up against the aforementioned yardstick and whether they can play the title properly in all its glory.

Showcased at The Game Awards 2022, Crime Boss: Rockay City quickly captured the imagination with its colorful palette and even more colorful characters. The game was announced to have a star-studded cast, with the neon-lit title reflecting a distinct GTA aesthetic that players can't wait to dip their toes in.

So what are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Crime Boss: Rockay City?

Everything to know about Crime Boss: Rockay City's PC system requirements

Crime Boss: Rockay City will be released on March 28 next year by 505 Games and InGame Studios. The official blurb for the title states that it is an organized crime game that combines first-person shooter games and turf wars.

Players will step into the shoes of Travis Baker, who intends to become the new King of the titular city.

The game will have a co-op multiplayer mechanic so that players can jump into action with their friends. The minutes of gameplay that have already been showcased by the developers hark to missions in popular titles like Grand Theft Auto V and Payday 2.

The official PC system requirements for the title are as follows:

Minimum Requirements

Operative System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 570, 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 90 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

Operative System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 90 GB available space

The storage space required for the game is a hefty one but likely indicates how vast and detailed the title has a chance of being. It remains to be seen if these system requirements are final, especially with the contentious topic of fps hanging in the balance.

In Crime Boss: Rockay City, players will meet the protagonist Travis Baker (Michael Madsen), along with the motley crew played by Michael Rooker, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, and Damion Poitier. The title also houses formidable foes in Danny Trejo and Vanilla Ice, with even Chuck Norris making an appearance.

