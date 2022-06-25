Top 5 biggest discounts from the Steam Summer Sale

The Steam Summer Sale of 2022 is live with thousands of discounts for gamers to take advantage of.

The annual event is one of the most anticipated sales in all of gaming. Players flock to Steam and spend tons of money on titles ranging from 10% to 95% off of their regular price.

There are new sales each day, but currently, there are already several with massive discounts. In terms of the word "biggest," the list will include the most percentage off rather than the most dollars off.

Note: The discounts are noted at the time of writing and may have changed by the time you are reading this.

The 5 most discounted games in the Steam Summer Sale right now

5) PAYDAY 2

A few games have come in at a solid 90% off, knocking the price down almost completely in most instances. PAYDAY 2 is one of those games, making it a super cheap 99 cents.

Released in 2013, PAYDAY 2 is a four-player co-op shooter. The premise is to rob banks, wear some goofy masks, and get out of the area with the best loot haul possible.

4) Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2 is another game that is 90% off during the Steam Summer Sale. Players can add it to their library for just $1.49. Truly, the discounts during the sale are incredible.

The game arrived in 2010 and quickly became an iconic free-roaming title. There are over 400 square miles of in-game terrain to travel and hundreds of weapons for players to employ.

3) Serious Sam

Serious Sam takes the next spot and is actually a group of games. There are six Serious Sam games for 90% off. The First Encounter in VR, Classic, and HD, the Second Encounter in Classic mode, Serious Sam Fusion, Serious Sam 3, and Serious Sam HD are all on sale.

These games range from 99 cents to $3.99. The cult classic arcade-style action FPS is a blast to play. All of these deliver countless hours of shoot-em-up goodness for players.

2) Kingdom New Lands

Kingdom New Lands is also 90% off and is at its lowest price it has ever been. Players can get it now in the Steam Summer Sale for $1.49. The 2D side-scroller has very positive reviews on Steam.

Those who purchase it can take on the role of a knight and travel across the "new lands" of Kingdom. The title is an IGF-nominated game with much depth despite its simplicity.

1) Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why is the biggest discount players will find right now during the Steam Summer Sale of 2022. It is a whopping 100% off. That's right. It is free, and those who get it for free through July 1 can keep it.

Every single chapter of this narrative-driven game comes at zero cost. It is another adventure from the studio behind Life is Strange and is set in a beautiful Alaskan environment.

