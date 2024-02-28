"Crypto pump got him thinking he's Bezos" - Netizens react as Adin Ross claims he'll become a "billionaire" before 30

Kick star Adin Ross recently predicted his future financial status, with his streaming career seemingly being on the up. Already a millionaire at the age of 23 years, the streamer believes that he can achieve billionaire status before the age of 30. However, netizens are not so convinced about his predicted monetary successes, with some believing that the creator is overestimating his future position.

One user, @LimitedRunMia, believed that the streamer may have become over-confident due to his profitable investments in the cryptocurrency market:

Expand Tweet

"Its only cringey till it works" - Fans react as Adin Ross predicts "billionaire" status by the age of 30 years

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross is currently the most followed creator on Kick, with over 1.1 followers on the platform. Even though details of Adin's deal with the platform are not public, its second most followed creator, Félix "xQc," has a contract with Kick valued at nearly $100 million.

Hence, taking into consideration his position as the biggest creator on the platform, it would be fair to assume that Adin would have a deal comparable to that of Félix.

Apart from his deal with the Twitch rival, Adin also owns a number of properties and assets that hint at his yearly earnings currently being in the range of $15 million to $40 million. He has an impressive car collection, including a Lamborgini Urus and McLaren 720S, among others.

In 2023, he also acquired a content creation warehouse in Miami and an entire floor in a high-end apartment building for his friends and family.

Many of the streamers' fans supported his prediction, however, and stated that they believed in Adin's ability to acquire significant wealth over the upcoming years:

"Its only cringey till it works."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, many netizens cast doubt on the statement made by Adin, citing his expenses while gambling and collaborating with others as being a hindrance to his financial prosperity:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross and xQc recently streamed together as part of a massive collaboration, along with the Stacey Step Bros (SSB). The party streamed throughout the night and visited various locations, including an amusement park and an indoor snowboarding resort.

xQc showcased his skills with a snowboard, mesmerizing his fans and even Adin Ross with his smooth moves. Many netizens pointed out the streamer's Canadian heritage and childhood experience as factors in his exceptional ability with the board.