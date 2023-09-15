"CryptoZoo is not his fault" - George Janko gives his hot take on Logan Paul's controversial cryptocurrency project

Despite facing widespread criticism for his unsuccessful CryptoZoo project, Logan Paul has received support from a rather unexpected source - his former friend and associate, George Janko. For context, George was previously part of the trio hosting Logan's ImPaulsive Podcast. Earlier this year, a falling out occurred between them, leading to George's departure from the team.

Nevertheless, George was still a member of ImPaulsive when the allegations of a crypto "rug pull" came to the forefront, thrusting Logan into the spotlight. However, on his own podcast, even though their friendship had dissolved, George remarked:

"CryptoZoo is not his (Logan Paul's) fault"

Expand Tweet

"I watched it happen in front of me" - George Janko backs old buddy Logan Paul despite serious allegations

George Janko, who was still a part of the ImPaulsive Podcast team when the allegations surfaced in December 2022, offered a rather unexpected perspective on the matter in his own podcast.

For those unfamiliar, Logan launched an NFT project known as CryptoZoo, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars in investments from both his fans and investors. The victims have yet to have their funds reimbursed (despite Logan pledging $2 million in investments to return their money).

(Timestamp: 00:50:29)

George Janko, in his latest podcast (with YouTuber and streamer Jidon "JiDion" as the guest), said this:

"I'm gonna jump into this. It's gonna look like I'm d*ckriding but I'm not. It's like truly, I just speak the truth. I don't point the fingers and I don't try to put sh*t on people that are not (guilty). I wanna make it very clear. Me and him (Logan) are not friends right now, (but) CryptoZoo was not his fault."

He added:

"I was there when he found out (the allegations) and it looked like somebody shot through his chest. I felt like it is the right thing to do, to let people know that. If I know that, in my heart. Like, I watched it happen in front of me, I can't flame him for that."

What did the fans say?

The clip was naturally shared by multiple accounts on X (formerly Twitter), generating a plethora of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans still hold Logan Paul accountable (Image via Twitter/X)

Coincidentally, another controversy involving Logan has surfaced today, on September 15. YouTubers Oompaville and Rattle Pokemon have both posted videos on their respective channels, leveling accusations at Logan regarding a suspicious NFT website connected to his PSA-graded Pokemon card.