CS: GO August 1 patch official notes - All player rank resets, new matchmaking fixes and more

CS: GO’s August 1 patch has introduced a significant number of changes to the shooter. It completely reset the rank for all players right after Valve made multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm.
After the new patch, players will not be able to see their Skill Group, as their rank will only be revealed after they have won one match in the game. The ranks will also have changed a few tiers, and some players might once again have to grind back to the rank they were originally in.
Apart from the rank resets, considerable changes will be made to the competitive matchmaking queues, which many in the CS: GO community consider to be one of the game's worst features. This is one of the reasons why third-party programs like ESEA and FACEIT have been so popular.
However, with the August 1 update, Valve will be looking to fix some of the core problems with the system.
Players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Valve’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
CS: GO August 1 patch official notes
Maps
Ember
Changes to Cannons:
- Altered the angle that the North cannon faces
- Cannons can now be aimed upwards and are now 2x faster
- Now have three firing speeds (change with mouse2)
- Reduced inaccuracy multiplier
- Killfeed now shows weapon icon
- Produce a beefy screen shake and more particle effects
- Base model now also rotates
- Added damage falloff to cannonballs after their initial collision
- Fixed being able to bumpmine away from cannon and keep control
- Fixed cannons continuing to turn when no longer in use
- Added bus to bus stop outside Industry
Miscellaneous
- Multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm, which will require Skill Groups to be recalibrated for accuracy. Your Skill Group will not be visible until you win your next match.
- Game instructor should now correctly reload saved state if it is disabled and re-enabled.
- Game instructor floating hints are disabled in competitive matches.
In the dev blog, Valve said:
“Typically, when we ship changes to CS: GO’s matchmaking system, the adjustments are small enough that we don’t include them in our release notes. However, today’s update affects all CS: GO players, so it requires some explanation.”
However, the company did not specifically share the exact matchmaking changes. They simply mentioned that there will “multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm.”
It’s too soon to know if these tweaks helped fix the issues that the shooter’s core matchmaking feature has had ever since its launch.