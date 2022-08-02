CS: GO August 1 patch official notes - All player rank resets, new matchmaking fixes and more

CS: GO’s August 1 patch has introduced a significant number of changes to the shooter. It completely reset the rank for all players right after Valve made multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm.

After the new patch, players will not be able to see their Skill Group, as their rank will only be revealed after they have won one match in the game. The ranks will also have changed a few tiers, and some players might once again have to grind back to the rank they were originally in.

CS:GO @CSGO Today Competitive Skill Groups are undergoing recalibration which affects all CS:GO players worldwide. More information in today's Blog Post: blog.counter-strike.net/index.php/2022… Today Competitive Skill Groups are undergoing recalibration which affects all CS:GO players worldwide. More information in today's Blog Post: blog.counter-strike.net/index.php/2022…

Apart from the rank resets, considerable changes will be made to the competitive matchmaking queues, which many in the CS: GO community consider to be one of the game's worst features. This is one of the reasons why third-party programs like ESEA and FACEIT have been so popular.

However, with the August 1 update, Valve will be looking to fix some of the core problems with the system.

Players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Valve’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

CS: GO August 1 patch official notes

Maps

Ember

Changes to Cannons:

Altered the angle that the North cannon faces

Cannons can now be aimed upwards and are now 2x faster

Now have three firing speeds (change with mouse2)

Reduced inaccuracy multiplier

Killfeed now shows weapon icon

Produce a beefy screen shake and more particle effects

Base model now also rotates

Added damage falloff to cannonballs after their initial collision

Fixed being able to bumpmine away from cannon and keep control

Fixed cannons continuing to turn when no longer in use

Added bus to bus stop outside Industry

Miscellaneous

Multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm, which will require Skill Groups to be recalibrated for accuracy. Your Skill Group will not be visible until you win your next match.

Game instructor should now correctly reload saved state if it is disabled and re-enabled.

Game instructor floating hints are disabled in competitive matches.

In the dev blog, Valve said:

“Typically, when we ship changes to CS: GO’s matchmaking system, the adjustments are small enough that we don’t include them in our release notes. However, today’s update affects all CS: GO players, so it requires some explanation.”

However, the company did not specifically share the exact matchmaking changes. They simply mentioned that there will “multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm.”

It’s too soon to know if these tweaks helped fix the issues that the shooter’s core matchmaking feature has had ever since its launch.

