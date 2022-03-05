"CS: GO is horrible, no wonder it died": Valorant Sentinels' star ShahZaM weighs in on the current state of Counter-Strike

It wasn't long ago when many CS: GO players left the game to enter the world of Valorant and dominate. ShahZaM, the in-game leader of Tier 1 North American Team "Sentinels," is also one of them. The captain of this very successful team recently hopped on to a Counter-Strike match only to find it "horrible."

Before getting into the scene of the new competitive shooter from Riot, ShahZaM used to play CS: GO and represented many organizations back during the days. He regularly streams on his Twitch channel and recently commented about the current state of Counter-Strike. He said:

"CS: GO is horrible, no wonder it died. Cannot even stream it"

Valorant Sentinels' star ShahZaM comments about the current state of Counter-Strike in his stream

ShahZaM recently streamed CS: GO and found the game to be performing horribly on stream as soon as he entered the lobby. His viewers commented that the game was lagging, and the stream was not smooth.

Upon realization, he capped the frame rate at a maximum of 500, and the stream became much smoother from thereon.

However, his initial experience made him comment about the current condition of Counter-Strike, which is not how it used to be. He is a regular streamer of Valorant on Twitch, but his latest experience with CS: GO didn't go well.

What happened to CS: GO?

It wasn't long ago when Valve pushed an update for CS: GO, where players could not run third-party software while playing ranked matches. Even Open Broadcasting Software, commonly known as OBS, was also categorized as third-party software and created many problems for CS: GO streamers.

Although a simple Launch Options command on Steam did manage to fix the issue, a warning about the possibility of facing cheaters did show up. Professional players were mostly unaffected as they played Faceit most of the time.

But content creators who did not play competitively or just for fun went through a hassle. ShahZaM faced the same problem after recently trying to get into a competitive CS: GO match.

Who is ShahZaM?

ShahZaM @ShahZaMk WE DID IT!! CHAMPIONS OF MASTERS 2!!! IM SO PROUD OF MY TEAM WE DID IT!! CHAMPIONS OF MASTERS 2!!! IM SO PROUD OF MY TEAM ❤️

ShahZaM doesn't need any introduction when it comes to the world of Valorant. The star of Tier 1 North American Team "Sentinels" managed to win the first VCT Masters in 2021 and is also eyeing another international victory in the upcoming World Championship.

Counter-Strike has seen some glorious days in the past. There is no denial about the quality of the game, but a time always comes when every good thing comes to an end.

Valorant is new and fresh and has yet to reach greater heights in the future. ShahZam's Sentinels are a force to reckon with and will put up a show in the upcoming VCT Masters.

