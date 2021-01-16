CS: GO pro "GeT_RiGhT" left puzzled after BBC called "Professional Valorant player" during a news interview

CS: GO pro GeT_RiGhT seemed a little bewildered when a newscaster said he was known for Valorant when introducing him on National TV.

GeT_RiGhT, also known by his real name Christopher Alesund, gave a puzzle look to the newscaster, who didn't seem to have done her homework on the pro gamer.

U/dinklebeerrrgggg uses the analogy, "That’s like saying “professional baseball player Michael Jordan” in ‘93." GeT_RiGhT teasing his switch to Valorant is like Jordan switching to baseball.

GeT_RiGhT has indeed been teasing moving to the Valorant, but it is still a stretch to say he's known for it. The criteria for "Pro" means that you are a part of a professional esports team in your specific game, which for GeT_RiGhT would be CS: GO.

Other Twitter users seem to have felt the same way and have made it known.

lol no Call of the ancient strike... idiot. — Vexed Mark 🐝 (@TheRealWeller) January 15, 2021

He looks like a guy that used to play CSGO — Ross Deason (@RossDson) January 15, 2021

GeT_RiGhT has been alluding to something like this for a while. It is well known that esports isn't taken very seriously in the mainstream media, even with all the money it makes.

It feels like the news team just googled GeT_RiGhT, saw all of the tweets where he teases that he's moving to Valorant, and assumed that's what he is famous for.

It is understandable. Gamers and video games continue to be undermined and this was just another example.

Professional video gamers are taken more seriously now. Streamers and competition are leading the change. However, there is still some way to as is made clear from this clip. Gaming still hasn't made a mark in some minds despite the gaming industry making more than double the movie and music industry combined in 2019.

CS: GO and professional esports players salaries

CS: GO players do not make as much as star sports players. There are not dedicated fanbases that go to 1.9 billion dollar stadiums to watch players play games once a week, so that is understandable.

It’s been reported @Raiders' Las Vegas stadium would cost $1.9B — That figure remains nothing more than an estimate→https://t.co/9lGFipFKsF pic.twitter.com/LXeURDjbGz — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) June 13, 2017

CS: GO players make more than the average American, however, with annual salaries being as high as six figures. These numbers don't account for major names in their games, such as GeT_RiGhT, who makes a good deal more than the average player. GeT_RiGhT's net worth is estimated to be $1.2 million, which is not something to look down upon.

