CS2 release notes (April 30): Console output update, bug fixes, and more

Valve has made brand-new CS2 release notes available on the game’s official X handle. They come shortly after the latest April 26 update that brought the left-hand swap back to the game. Compared to that patch, this one is smaller and fixes a few miscellaneous issues.

Some Counter-Strike 2 players used to see an 'in-air' kill feed icon after securing grenade kills on many occasions. This bug has been patched. Other fans previously encountered an error, where their keyboard stopped responding in-game when they clicked on the buy menu or the scoreboard. This glitch has also been fixed.

Going through demos is now 80% faster after Valve fixed the many usercommands that required processing.

Many performance issues also plagued the game before the latest update. To deal with them, the new CS2 release notes added to the console output for advanced users. This should help diagnose the problems by printing a brief profile of the frame when a very long one has occurred.

Here is the list of changes released by Valve for the April 30 CS2 update.

CS2 release notes for April 30

Here are the official CS2 release notes for April 30:

Miscellaneous

Grenade kills no longer display the "in-air" killfeed icon.

Fixed several cases where clicking on the buy menu or scoreboard would cause the game to stop taking keyboard input.

Fixed too many usercommands being processed when skipping forward in demos. This reduces the skip time by as much as 80%.

Added console output that may be helpful for advanced users to diagnose performance problems. When a very long frame occurs, a brief profile of the frame is printed. At the end of a match, a summary is printed.

