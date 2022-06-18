"Current melee is atrocious": Battlefield 2042 players want older system from previous franchise entry

Battlefield 2042 has suffered from several inconsistencies regarding the execution of basics. One of the bigger issues is the melee system of the game, which has faced a lot of flak from players.

The overall complaints against the system have a lot to do with how the weapons work when players try to use them, and they're once again asking for changes to improve the system.

Battlefield 2042 has long been a sorry tale of problems since the game was released. What was supposed to be the next step for the franchise became a nightmare for developers.

Recent additions like the brand new Exposure map have helped the players settle down a bit, but many concerns remain. One of the top ones that has persistently been a problem is how melee weapons work. Many have felt that the system in the previous games was better, and that's what DICE should have done in the first place.

Battlefield 2042 fans want DICE to implement melee mechanics from franchise's previous entries

Given the nature of the game, players have the freedom to use ranged and melee weapons. In certain situations, melee weapons like knives can be perfect for a player to kill an opponent in-game. That would be the case had the melee mechanic worked properly. Unfortunately, that's not the case.

Reddit user u/Smaxx shared a clip that showed how hard it is to execute someone with a melee weapon. The video clearly shows that the mechanisms look like a glitch, which is all there's to be said about the mechanism.

It wasn't just u/Smaxx who had complained about the melee in Battlefield 2042. Another player also claimed that when they try to use melee, it's either too slow or fails to work.

Another user had a sarcastic take on the entire issue as they felt that players were also at fault. Many might have lauded the brand new map, but others have pointed that it's the only positive change in eight months.

One player added that they find it impossible to use melee weapons. Whenever they have tried to use it to kill someone, it has failed to work as intended.

Another player added that the systems in Battlefield 2042 include movements that are quite clunky and still require significant work.

Many are of the opinion that the melee system of the game is awful like everything else.

With the recent issues, many have gone back to older titles like Battlefield V. One player claimed that the 2018 had the best melee system and should have been incorporated in the latest release.

One fan added that it's DICE who should to be blamed. The fan added that DICE had one of the best takedown mechanics but ruined it by trying to pursue third-person animations.

While the latest seasonal content has met the mark, most fans believe that a lot of work remains to be done. If DICE is looking for the next major concern in Battlefield 2042, the melee will be a nice start.

