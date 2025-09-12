Cyberpunk 2077 2.31 patch notes: AutoDrive upgrade, Photo Mode adjustments, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 2.31 patch notes reveal several changes that CDPR has introduced to improve player experience. There were a few complaints regarding the AutoDrive mechanic. The latest update upgraded it so that vehicles will now drive smoothly, overtake other blocking vehicles, and not stop at traffic lights. 2.31 patch also addresses a couple of issues with Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode, with CDPR disabling NPC collision. You can read the full patch notes below.Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.31: Full changelogThe full patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.31 are as follows:VehiclesUpdated AutoDrive. When driving to a selected point, the vehicle now drives smoothly, overtakes blocking vehicles, and no longer stops at traffic lights. Free Roam mode has also been upgraded to follow traffic rules and navigate the city more reliably.Fixed an issue where Johnny always spawned in the passenger seat when using the Delamain Cab service.Fixed an issue where applying CrystalCoat to the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru caused its wheels to flash in different colors.Photo ModeMost of the new poses introduced in Update 2.3 now work with any gender.Disabled NPC collision, which will make it easier to position NPCs on top of other objects with collision (e.g. on car hoods).Fixed an issue where some of the poses didn't work for Royce.Quests &amp; Open WorldFreedom - Fixed the journal entry that appears when the player chooses not to steal the Rayfield Caliburn &quot;Mordred.&quot;Motorbreath - Fixed an issue where, after V fails to pursue and stop Semimaru and receives a text from River saying he'll contact V soon, the follow-up message never arrives.Motorbreath - Fixed an issue where the Yaiba Semimaru could flip over during the chase, preventing the player from entering it.Motorbreath - It's no longer possible to trigger the quest if River died during The Hunt.Motorbreath - Players can now acquire the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru through AUTOFIXER even if they failed The Hunt, which normally unlocks the side quest where the vehicle is obtained.Nitro (Youth Energy) - Fixed a game crash that could occur in certain circumstances after leaving the Yaiba showroom event.Nitro (Youth Energy) - Fixed an issue where the proxy interface UI in the Yaiba showroom is cut off when the &quot;Larger HUD Elements&quot; setting is enabled.MiscellaneousFixed several localization and lipsync issues in various languages.Added a toggle to disable vignette. It can be found in Settings → Graphics → Basic.Fixed an issue on PC and Mac where Ray-Traced Reflections might not display correctly when enabled under certain conditions.Fixed several issues with displaying text messages from Delamain.Various fixes for fluff vendors.PC-specificFixed an issue where NVIDIA Reflex could be disabled while DLSS Frame Generation was enabled, causing the screen to turn pink.Fixed an issue where Path Tracing didn't activate properly in certain scenarios.Mac-specificFixed an issue where changing graphics presets on Mac set Screen Space Reflections to a higher setting compared to the equivalent presets on PC.Fixed an issue causing a permanent white screen when Frame Generation is enabled while entering the braindance in The Information.Selecting &quot;Defaults&quot; in Video Settings no longer turns HDR Mode off.Fixed the inverted behavior of the &quot;Mute Game in Background&quot; toggle in Settings.Removed the outdated &quot;(Requires Game Restart)&quot; disclaimer from the mouseover description of the &quot;Disable Spatial Audio&quot; setting.Fixed an issue on the App Store version that caused the game to become stuck on the “Press Space to continue” breaching screen.Various stability and performance optimizations.Check out other Cyberpunk 2077 articles:Cyberpunk 2077: All Joytoy locations guide10 best Cyberpunk 2077 characters and how to create themBest Cyberpunk 2077 settings for PS5 and PS5 Pro