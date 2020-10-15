Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest: Everything you need to know

In anticipation of the Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Project Red, the makers of the hit series of Witcher games, the developers are hosting a cosplay contest. This is an opportunity for people to show off their costume designing skills in order to win some seriously enticing prizes. If you want to check out the costume designs, then you’ll want to visit their website.

Her body might be made of metal, but her heart is made of gold! @AnnaOrmeli shows it in her cosplay of Lizzy Wizzy!https://t.co/SyvNLC8KrU — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 15, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest

All information regarding the Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest can be found at the website cyberpunk.net/en/cosplay-contest.

The top 12 finalists, selected by the Cyberpunk 2077 developers themselves, will win $2,000 as well as a ticket to the grand finals. There, the top 3 cosplayers will win a number of prizes including a monetary payout ($15,000 for first place), a number of “Cyberpunk 2077 goodies,” and at least one “Kick-ass trophy.”

The website also includes the rules, cosplay guides for the major characters, features, and promotional material for the game.

Currently, the 12 selected finalists all have photos of their costumes on the site, and if you're interested in seeing more of their work then check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest here to learn more about the makers.

If you’re in trouble, Trauma Team is there to help you! This emergency unit is led by the one and only @PropsItYourself!https://t.co/kvWP5YY2tA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 15, 2020

What exactly is cosplay and why do people do it?

Cosplayers have been around for quite some time, and the reasons for getting into it are as varied as the people who do it. Some see it as a way to express themselves creatively and artistically. Producing a wild costume based on a game or piece of media you enjoy takes time and effort, and these kinds of contests and events give cosplayers a chance to show off their creations.

Of course, other times people get into cosplay just because it seems fun, or because they enjoy wearing costumes more than producing them. Regardless of what gets you into it, cosplayers have become a major part of almost any gaming event. Check out the gallery on the site to see what some people have already come up with for the Cyberpunk 2077 contest to get an idea for what is possible.