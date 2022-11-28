D’Xavier and Team Falcons eliminated from PMGC 2022

After the conclusion of the Group Yellow matches at the League Stage of PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022, the bottom five teams in the group were eliminated from the competition. Among these squads, the elimination of Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia and D'Xavier from Vietnam came as a surprise to many esports fans and analysts.

Both these teams were touted as strong contenders for the top three positions in Group Yellow, especially given their performances in the 2022 season. However, the teams didn't even manage to qualify for the Survival Stage.

Analyzing the performances of D'Xavier and Team Falcons in PMGC Group Yellow

D'Xavier had a poor start to their campaign as they only managed to secure 19 points on Day 1. However, their performance improved drastically on the second day of the competition where they bagged 64 points. The final two days proved disastrous for the team as they only managed to secure 51 points in 12 games with a poor points-per-game average of 4.25. The team ended up finishing in the 13th spot with 134 points and 65 eliminations.

D'Xavier had an amazing season this year and won the spring season of PMPL: SEA Championship and the fall season of PMPL: Vietnam. However, the team couldn't maintain the same form during the PMGC 2022.

Team Falcons, on the other hand, had an even worse showing. The team finished 14th on the points table with just 126 points and 67 frags in 24 games. The team had a horrendous showing in the first 18 matches of the competition, and this completely crushed any chances of them making it to the Survival Stage. The team tried to make a comeback on the final day after securing 49 points in six matches, but their efforts were in vain.

Team Falcons, like their Vietnamese counterpart D'Xavier, have performed quite well this season, winning the spring season of PMPL: Arabia. In the mid-season invitational PMWI 2022 the team even secured second place.

However, during PMGC this year, they appeared to be under a lot of pressure for some reason, and they picked up momentum only after expectations died down. Both these squads will probably review their performances and hope to bounce back next year.

Genesis Dogma from Indonesia, NS RedForce from South Korea, and Furious Gaming from Argentina were the other three teams that were eliminated from the PMGC.

