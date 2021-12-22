Damwon Gaming emerges top as day 1 of PMGC 2021 League Finals East concludes 

The first day of the League Finals East of PMGC 2021 came to an end today. After an interesting bout of 6 rounds that involved 16 teams who qualified from the League Stage, Damwon Gaming (DWG KIA) from Korea emerged as the table toppers with 78 points and 41 frags.

The PMGC 2021 East League carries a prize pool of $7,25,000. The top 9 teams at the end of 3 days and 18 matches will qualify for the Grand Finals of the mega event.

Nova Esports, the team from China, started the finals well and secured the second spot with 75 points and 33 frags. Although the team could not ensure a chicken dinner, consistent placings in multiple matches helped them display a strong showing.

Team Secret from Malaysia, who had an average run in the League Stage, performed exceptionally well, taking the third spot with 61 points and 26 kills. The Infinity from Thailand, who dominated the League Stage, finished 4th after the day ended.

PMGC League Finals East Day 1 summary

Overall standings of PMGC League Finals East (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Day 1 started with D'Xavier from Vietnam taking charge and securing the first match with 5 frags. They were followed by The Infinity who took 6 frags, while Team Secret from Malaysia secured the third spot and took 10 frags in this game.

DWG KIA dominated the second match to take a 19 frag victory. Six to Eight from China secured the second spot with 3 frags, while Team Secret from Malaysia held on to the third spot with 6 kills.

D'Xavier and The Infinity won the third and the fourth matches with 11 and 16 frags, respectively. Top performances in these matches propelled these teams up the points table going into Match 5.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Rico Infinity Team, who secured a chicken dinner with 9 frags. Nigma Galaxy, on the other hand, took the second spot with 8 frags while Team Secret managed a 3-frag third place.

Top 3 players from PMGC League Finals day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Also Read Article Continues below

DWG Juni leads the kill leaderboard with 14 kills, followed by Anas with 13 kills.

Edited by R. Elahi