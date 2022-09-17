“Dang Davies got talent!”: Fans react as KSI invites Alphonso Davies onstage while performing

Fans of both the celebrities have shared their reactions to a surprise collaboration between JJ "KSI" and professional footballer Alphonso Davies on the former's music tour in Germany. While performing at Ampere, an event theater in Munich, the British YouTuber surprised the crowd by bringing on the Bayern Munich star to sing along for one of his tracks onstage.

JJ, now 29, ventured into music a few years ago alongside his flourishing YouTube career. His latest tour has taken him all across Europe, with Germany being the final destination. A video of their duet has been shared all across the internet, with one excited fan commenting:

“Dang Davies got talent!”

KSI and Alphonso Davies sing No Time together

No Time was released as part of KSI's second studio music album titled, All Over The Place, in 2021. At the time, the song received widespread accolades and adulations, even reaching a peak rank of #24 in the UK Singles Charts.

Although the original song had features from notable musicians such as American rapper Lil Durk and British musician S-X, the biggest collaboration has certainly been with the Canadian footballer.

Considering that the show was held in Munich on 15 September, Alphonso Davies was able to join KSI at the tail end of the YouTuber's tour. Based on video clips shared by JJ, the crowd were certainly plugged in as they were even seen filling in the verses for the pair.

The British YouTuber was also presented with a Bayern Munich jersey with number 9 on the back, and JJ even shared a picture wearing it.

It remains to be seen if KSI will invite any other big names to his future tours. With the conclusion of the European tour, the 29-year-old is expected to return to London and feature in the Sidemen (a prominent YouTuber group) videos. The group is set to play a charity football match later this month.

Fans react to the KSI and Alphonso Davies collaboration

Considering that both JJ and Davies have large fanbases, with both stars having millions of followers across their social media accounts, viewers were certainly hyped to see the two performing together.

Here are some of the reactions that were shared on Twitter:

Although All Over The Place has received significant praise, KSI's debut studio album titled Dissimulation, released back in 2020, has garnered a lot of clicks. The album had features from notable rappers and musicians including Swarmz, Rick Ross, Offset, Lil Pump, Tion Wayne, and AJ Tracey.

