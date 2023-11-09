Days after Offset didn't attend Kai Cenat's prison stream, DJ Akademiks claims there's beef between them

In a bombshell reveal, DJ Akademiks has claimed there is beef between Kai Cenat and the popular rapper Offset. Considering the hip hop singer recently refused to come to the Twitch streamer's much anticipated seven-day prison stream, the news has gone viral on social media, with fans sharing clips of the podcast and speculating about their friendship.

DJ Akademiks was on the recent episode of Bradley Martin's Raw Talk. He talked about his experience with rappers who expect influencers to praise their work in exchange for appearing in their content. He said that most of them will take offense if the streamer or content creator is publicly critical of their work, despite being close to each other. Quoting one of those rappers, he said:

"Yo dawg, like, I gave you this experience at my show. You are going to call my sh*t wack?"

When Bradley Martin pointed out that people should still be honest, DJ Akademiks brought up Kai Cenat and Offset and their supposed beef after the former apparently expressed disapproval of some songs in the rapper's new album:

"Kai is going through that now. Kai just had a whole stream with Offset, 48-hours. He listened to the album, and for some of these tracks he's like, 'I don't think this is it.' Trust me, Offset is hitting him like, 'Dawg, how can you say that? I was at your house for 48 hours, bro.'"

Expand Tweet

Exploring DJ Akademiks' claim about Offset's beef with Kai Cenat for not liking his new album

Kai Cenat's 7 Days In marathon IRL stream was a highlight on Twitch and featured a number of popular content creators, and celebrities packed into a confined area to simulate jail. The initial reaction to the trailer was immensely positive, especially considering a star cast of celebrities such as NLE Choppa and Offset were in the promotional material.

However, once the seven-day prison stream started, Kai Cenat expressed frustration with Offset seemingly ditching at the last minute, having canceled his appearance on the show without much notice. The Twitch streamer seemed quite exasperated by the sudden change in attitude. If DJ Akademiks is right, it might be because of Kai's less-than-positive reaction to the rapper's new album.

Timestamp 21:30

After exploring the alleged tension between the two, DJ Akademiks continued to make his point about how rappers are narcissistic and expect creators whom they hang out with to give their songs glowing reviews:

"Rappers are like the most narcissistic of any influencers you will ever meet. Where the world, the sun, revolves around them, and yeah. So, yeah, dealing with those people? They are like, 'F*ck your honesty. You are my man, don't even say it. If you don't like it, keep it quiet.'"

He further clarified:

"You know what I mean? If you don't like it, don't verbalize it, because I've had this conversation with many of them- 'Oh, you're going to influence other people that watch you to not like my stuff. And if we are friends, why would you want to do that?'"

Here is a compilation of fan reactions to the whole drama, with many taking DJ Akademiks' words as proof as to why Offset did not attend Kai Cenat's prison stream. In contrast, others have accused him of starting unnecessary drama.

Mixed reactions from fans (Image via X)

Readers should note that Kai Cenat and Offset have been on friendly terms for quite some time, with the rapper having collaborated with the Twitch star on multiple occasions. They even called Cardi B on stream, causing quite a flurry among fans.