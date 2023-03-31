“DBS gun should be returned to the airdrop, too overpowered“: Indonesian PUBG Mobile star Luxxy

Indonesian veteran Luxxy stated that the DBS shotgun should once again be made available via Airdrop as it's too powerful. PUBG Mobile introduced the gun in the 0.17.0 update on its second anniversary in 2020. Initially, the gun's availability was limited to care packages, as it was not easily spawned for players to acquire. However, the developers later made the shotgun available on the ground and users did not have to rely on airdrops to obtain it. The DBS can provide a significant advantage in close-range combat due to its high power.

Professional PUBG Mobile esports player, Luxxy, who currently competes for Persija Evos, tweeted:

"DBS should be returned to the airdrop, too overpowered"

Luxxy @luxxy_made DBS should be returned to the airdrop

, too overpowered DBS should be returned to the airdrop, too overpowered

DBS gives immense benefits to PUBG Mobile players in esports competitions

It has been witnessed numerous times that professional athletes have gained a considerable edge with DBS in close fights across multiple esports tournaments. Luxxy's team is currently playing in the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Spring, in which several players use this gun as it can easily be found on any map.

One of the craziest moments with the DBS shotgun was witnessed during the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023 Grand Finals when RayZ from S2G clutched against Chinese giants 4 Angry Men in a decisive clash. The Turkish team ultimately took home the world championship title.

If a player finds himself alone against two or more opponents, he can use this gun to win the battle. However, there are also some disadvantages, such as taking longer to reload and only holding a maximum of 14 bullets.

With DBS, a precise single shot can be enough to knock out an opponent. You can find a number of videos on YouTube exhibiting how players can use this weapon to triumph in battles.

Ever since DBS was added to the game, many professional athletes have spoken about how powerful this gun is. It will be interesting to see if Tencent takes players' feedback into account and makes it available only through airdrops.

Earlier this year, Luxxy as well as his twin Zuxxy, two of Indonesia's most beloved PUBG Mobile players, shocked fans by leaving Bigetron Esports after five illustrious years. His new side has so far performed impressively in the Super League Spring 2023.

