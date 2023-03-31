PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Spring Week 2 Day 2: Overall points table, overview, and more

Week 2 Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL): 2023 Spring saw FaZe Clan maintain their top spot with 131 points in the weekly rankings. The Thai unit has come out victorious in three out of their 12 games so far in the tournament. Their splendid performances in Week 2 have taken the squad to pole position on the overall leaderboard as well.

Popular Indonesian squad Persija EVOS, who struggled during Week 1 of the competition, saw a wonderful start to Week 2. When Day 2 ended, they were in the second spot with 108 points.

The third place in the Week 2 standings went to Malaysian team Geek Slate. The side also played really well, showing a combination of strategy and gun power. They've accumulated 88 points in total.

PMSL Week 2 Day 2 results

Match 1

Bacon Time hammered Persija Evos in the last safe zone of Sanhok to register a 10-kill victory in the first game. SLD came third with 12 points, while VOIN gathered eight points. ShirtyS, a member of the former squad, was the top athlete with seven eliminations in this match.

Match 2

Table-topper FaZe Clan grabbed the Chicken Dinner with 10 frags and displayed admirable strategy-based gameplay throughout the second match. Geek Slate also looked strong in this game but was knocked down while entering the safe zone. The Malaysian side collected 16 points.

Match 3

In the third game, FaZe Clan acquired another Chicken Dinner with eight finishes, solidifying their lead in the overall rankings of the PMSL. Meanwhile, Persija Esports showed a flawless outing, earning 19 points, including 13 kills.

Match 4

RRQ stopped FaZe Clan's winning streak by defeating them in the last clash of Match 4 and achieved their first victory of Day 2 with 14 kills. Box and Geek secured 11 and seven points, while Evos and Playbook scored six points each.

Match 5

Showcasing passive gameplay, Playbook pulled off a seven-kill win in the fifth battle and secured their first Chicken Dinner in the Super League Spring event. Bacon and RRQ — with 11 and eight points, respectively — presented another stellar outing.

Match 6

Rosemary’s extraordinary performances carried Alter Ego to a massive win with a 19-kill Chicken Dinner in the sixth game of the PMSL Week 2 Day 2. He obtained 10 eliminations and looked unstoppable throughout the match. Yoodo and FaZe earned 12 and nine points, respectively.

