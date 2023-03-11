PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring: Teams, schedule, and more

The inaugural edition of the PUBG Mobile Super League kicks off on March 22, featuring 20 Southeast Asian teams. Tencent has partnered up with 15 of these teams on the basis of their previous performances, future commitments, and fan popularity, with all of them participating in this competition.

The remaining five squads from the SEA region have been selected for the PMSL Spring after presenting stunning gameplay at their regional PMPL events. These 20 squads will clash in the league phase for a slot in the Grand Finals event, which is scheduled for April 14 to 16. Furthermore, the publisher has stated that all of these matches will be played in a LAN event, but are yet to officially reveal the timetable and structure of the Super League.

As such, this is the most anticipated PUBG Mobile event in South East Asia as Tencent has, for the very first time, come up with a partnership program in PUBG Mobile esports. Fans and the publisher hope that the tournament will get more engagement due to this initiative.

PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) participants

Partner teams

Bigetron Esports (Indonesia) Alter Ego (Indonesia) Persija Evos (Indonesia) RRQ (Indonesia) Boom Esports (Indonesia) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Bacon Time (Thailand) FaZe Clan (Thailand) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Geek Slate (Malaysia) Yadoo Alliance (Malaysia) Team Secret (Malaysia) SEM9 (Malaysia) Playbook Esports (Philippines)

Qualified teams from Pro League (SEA)

VOIN Esports (Thailand) HAIL Esports (Thailand) Don't Break Dream (Malaysia) ShineLikeDiamond (Vietnam) Genesis Esports (Myanmar)

All of the aforementioned teams have competed in their respective regional PMPL Spring events, with some of them already establishing themselves as renowned organizations. Interestingly, several major rosters were unable to perform at the level expected of them. By securing a slot through the partnership program, they have a chance to make a great return at the upcoming event.

Boom Esports from Indonesia had a successful run in the regional PMPL 2023 Spring by showcasing incredible gameplay to lift the crown. Bigetron, Alter Ego, Persija Evos, and RRQ from the same country were unsuccessful in claiming a spot in the top three.

Vampire and Bacon performed splendidly in the PMPL Thailand Spring, claiming the first and second runner-up positions there. Both rosters have now become part of the PUBG Mobile partner campaign. FaZe Clan performed rather badly at the event as they placed 19th.

Maintaining their dominance yet again, Vietnam's D'Xavier and Malaysia's Geek Slate emerged victorious in their respective PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring events. Box Gaming, a popular Vietnamese organization, was unable to deliver a solid performance in the PMPL, managing to achieve only 16th place. Despite making major changes to their lineup, Team Secret from Malaysia didn't have a good run in the Pro League either.

