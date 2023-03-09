Tencent reveals partner teams for PUBG Mobile Super League 2023

On March 9, 2023, Tencent disclosed the names of its partner teams for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) as well as other Southeast Asian tournaments taking place this year. The partnership program for PUBG Mobile esports marks the first time ever that the publisher has launched such an initiative.

A total of 15 teams from the Southeast Asia region have been selected and will partake in the PMSL Spring, which will kick off on March 22. The prestigious competition will feature 20 squads, including five that qualified from their regional PMPL Spring events. These teams will compete in the PMSL Spring's League phase, with the top 16 advancing to the Grand Finals of the tournament, which will be hosted from April 14 to 16.

Tencent has already confirmed that the partnered teams for the competition will be given a seat in the pro leagues as well, meaning the 15 squads selected from Southeast Asia will each have a seat in the 2023 regional PMPL Fall and the PMSL Fall as well.

PUBG Mobile partnered teams for 2023

The partnership program consists of five teams from Indonesia, four from Malaysia, three from Thailand, two from Vietnam, and one from the Philippines. Here are all those squads:

Bigetron Esports (Indonesia) Alter Ego (Indonesia) Persija Evos (Indonesia) RRQ (Indonesia) Boom Esports (Indonesia) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Bacon Time (Thailand) FaZe Clan (Thailand) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Geek Slate (Malaysia) Yadoo Alliance (Malaysia) Team Secret (Malaysia) SEM9 (Malaysia) Playbook Esports (Philippines)

Tencent said that each partner team has been selected for this program due to their past results, future commitments, and fan popularity. Apart from their slots in PMSL and PMPL in 2023, they will also get some additional benefits for increasing the popularity of PUBG Mobile in their region.

The inaugural PMSL will be their first contest under this program, and the top teams from this event will receive a slot in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023 Riyadh. Each PMPL 2023 Spring team in the SEA region (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Wildcard) has received a slot for the Super League.

Bigetron Esports, who made big changes to their roster earlier in 2023, recently earned the sixth spot in the PMPL 2023 Spring Indonesia, which was clinched by Boom Esports. However, the winner of the event is a part of this partner program, so the second-ranked team (VOIN Esports) will play in the PMSL Spring.

Vampire Esports, Bacon, and FaZe Clan came second, third, and 19th in the PMPL Thailand Spring, where HAIL Esports emerged victorious. This team will also fight in the upcoming PMSL.

D'Xavier (Vietnam) and Geek Slate (Malaysia) recently won their regional PMPL. Both these superstar squads will now concentrate on maintaining their pace in the Super League Spring. In this partnership program, Playbook Esports from the Philippines is the only name that is not as well known as the other 14 teams. However, the side recently participated in the Pro League SEA Wildcard Spring.

