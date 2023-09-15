"Dead man's credit card $5 a month" - Twitch streamer Mathil discovering 100-month subscriber who never sent any message leaves fans amused

During a recent stream, Mathil, the popular Twitch and Path of Exile streamer, stumbled upon an intriguing revelation. He discovered that one of his fans, going by the username xdig, had maintained a subscription to his channel for a remarkable 100 months, equivalent to approximately 8.3 years, all the while never messaging or interacting with the stream in any way.

What adds an even more intriguing dimension to this discovery is that xdig was a Tier 1 subscriber, which typically costs $4.99 per month. This implies that over the course of those 100 months, the user had contributed nearly $500 in subscription fees, all without making any effort to communicate or establish contact with the streamer.

Naturally, this astonishing piece of the clip was shared on the popular live-streaming platform r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of comments. One user remarked:

"Dead man's credit card $5 a month."

"That's a psychopath" - Mathil's astonished reaction to seeing fan subbed for 100 months

During his stream on September 13, Mathil made the astonishing revelation that a viewer had been subscribed to his channel for an incredible 100 months. What's even more remarkable is that this viewer had been following Mathil's stream since December 2014, amounting to a staggering nine years of continuous support.

Reacting to the unusual discovery (after xdig re-subbed and the message auto-popped up on the chat), the streamer remarked this during his stream:

"Holy lurkage!...look at that. xdig with the 100 months (sub), with zero messages. He's only ever dropped a re-sub message. You know. Just said some sh*t randomly. Pretty crazy honestly."

(Timestamp: 04:30:22)

He then added:

"You know what? That's a psychopath right there. How can you refrain from posting one single frog (emoji) in this chat this entire time. It's so tempting. Like, there were so many occasions. So much sh*t happens, where you must post frog. Godspeed xdig, thanks for the 100 months."

Here's what the community said

The LSF community was quick to latch on to the post, sharing their own troll-worthy comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

With a substantial following of over 367K followers on his Twitch account, Mathil has certainly earned a place among the most popular Twitch streamers hailing from the land down under.