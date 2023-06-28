"It's disgusting" - Twitch streamer Mathil claps back at xQc for "selling out" his audience to gambling sponsorship amidst their intense feud

On June 28, 2023, Path of Exile streamer Mathil, also known as "Mathil1," clapped back at French-Canadian star Felix "xQc" amidst their ongoing feud. The content creators' beef started on June 26, 2023, when Mathil commented on streamers who accepted multi-million dollar livestreaming contracts from Kick. He referred to them as "sub-human scum," claiming that new Kick recruits were "straight-up evil":

"Every single one of those people are sub-human scum. Straight up evil at this point as far as I'm concerned. I know you (Quin69) love xQc and you think of him as a role model or some s**t, right? But, nah! I think he's just one of the worst things to happen to streaming. There it is."

Yesterday (June 27, 2023), xQc responded to Mathil's strong sentiments, claiming that his views came across as "extremely envious." He went on to say that when people use "loaded words," it is often motivated by envy, jealousy, and insecurity.

Earlier today, Mathil criticized the 27-year-old once again, asserting that he "sold out" his audience by agreeing to promote gambling-related content. He added:

"The whole gambling sponsorship here - the whole gambling (and) slots thing... it's disgusting!"

Twitch streamer Mathil explains why he finds it "disgusting" to see xQc "sell out his audience" in the midst of their ongoing tussle

Mathil was three hours into his broadcast when he explained how a massive sum of $100 million would change his life. He threw shade at xQc, saying:

"The only way $100 million would change my life, it is, I would have more zeros in my bank account. And I'd probably give people I know money. That's it. And no one, who's taking this 'mega-deal,' like, life is being changed by this money. Is it? If someone has no money and they get $100 mill, yeah, sure. Big life-changing s**t. Someone's got probably $100 mill already, gets another $100 mill. What have you done? Nothing."

At this point, the Twitch streamer claimed that xQc sold out his audience by accepting the $100 million Kick contract:

"You've sold your audience out for another few zeros and it is absolutely selling your audience out! Because this is the f**king point here."

Timestamp: 03:37:40

Mathil then explained why he found it "disgusting" to see the former Overwatch pro accepting gambling-related sponsorship:

"When you take a sponsor, you are selling a product. Typically. I take a wallet sponsor, I sell a wallet. And, that is selling a product to my audience. My audience is expected to buy it. They (sponsors) are expected to get a return off of my audience. When you are selling slots and gambling, there is no product besides your viewers losing money. The product is them, getting their money taken away. There is no product!"

Fans react to Mathil's response

Mathil's response went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting over 310 reactions in just a couple of hours. Here's what fans had to say:

Numerous Redditors concurred with Mathil's take. Meanwhile, others speculated on what xQc would say in response to the content creator's criticisms.

Poll : 0 votes