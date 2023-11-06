"Deada*s torture" - Ice Poseidon's jail livestream on Kick leaves fans concerned

Controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon" has become the talk of the town ever since he began his jail livestream on Kick. Numerous moments from the broadcast have garnered significant traction on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. On November 6, 2023, a 33-second clip of Ice Poseidon firing a paintball at a participant went viral.

The Florida native issued a warning to the contestants who violated the rules by saying:

"Gary, against the wall. Instead of tasers, if you guys break the rules in the future, you're going to get paintball."

Paul fired a paintball at the participant's back, causing the latter to scream in pain. X user @FearedBuck shared their thoughts on the situation, writing:

"Ice Poseidon's jail stream is deada*s torture."

"Even the security guard isn't safe" - Fans chime in on Ice Poseidon's jail livestream on Kick

Content creators simulating prison experiences have emerged as a new trend in the livestreaming industry. Last month, Twitch star Kai Cenat hosted his 7 days in subathon. Several prominent personalities, including Drew "Druski," Josh "YourRAGE," Chrisean Rock, Bryson "NLE Choppa," and Stokeley "Ski Mask the Slump God," participated in the seven-day jail livestream.

Ice Poseidon introduced his own prison broadcast on November 5, 2023. However, his content differed from Kai Cenat's in that the last man standing in the jail livestream would win a $50,000 cash prize. The participants were subjected to a slew of excruciating challenges.

Due to the severity of the challenges, Aaron "Ac7ionMann" forfeited the event, claiming that they were "way harder" than he expected. He said:

"I just walked out, man. They wanted to pour oatmeal and s**t on my head with eggs and stuff. I walked out. I will admit, it was way harder than I thought it was going to be."

In another instance, the community on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit was shocked to see that participants were subjected to "waterboarding":

As mentioned earlier, X user @FearedBuck's post was trending on the social media platform. One fan wrote that Ice Poseidon's content was "more entertaining" than Kai Cenat's:

Ac7ionMann also chimed in with his thoughts:

According to X user @NotLitera1ly_, even the security guards in Paul's prison livestream were not safe:

"Damn, even the security guard isn't even safe."

Some more fan reactions were along these lines:

Ice Poseidon is a well-known IRL content creator who is currently indefinitely banned from Twitch. He is also widely regarded as a contentious personality, having been imprisoned in Thailand for performing an explicit dance at a hotel.