"Deal has nothing to do with gambling" - xQc hits back at Ninja following latter's recent controversial comments

Popular streamer Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts in response to recent comments made by fellow streamer Tyler "Ninja" regarding xQc's Kick Streaming deal. For those out of the loop, Felix inked a whopping $100 million non-exclusive contract with Kick in June 2023. Naturally, this has led to extensive discussions, and Ninja was the latest name to weigh in on his deal.

Ninja speculated that Felix didn't receive the entire sum directly into his bank account; instead, he suggested the possibility of a deal tied to gambling-related activities. Felix, however, has refuted these suggestions, stating:

"The deal has nothing to do with gambling."

xQc reveals details about his Kick Streaming payment following Ninja's remarks

xQc's record-breaking deal sent shockwaves across the streaming community, primarily due to the staggering amount of money involved in the agreement. Ninja, however, suggested that xQc didn't receive the full amount in cash directly but rather through incentives tied to gambling-related activities. He said:

"Something involved with gambling money, Stake money, Stake percentage, like, it wasn't just all cash and they made it seem like it was in the announcement. It's very misleading, right? It's the same with the Mixer-Forbes announcement."

Felix, however, didn't seem impressed with Ninja's speculation. He responded to Ninja's comments by stating:

"I get a fixed amount that is wired straight up every month like any other job or sponsor you can get. Every month I get one standard wire amount directly into my accounts and no bullsh*t, no stock amounts. The deal has nothing to do with gambling, nothing to do with Stake, nothing to do with Crypto."

He added that he doesn't have any stocks in the company:

"No equity, no stocks, no future. It's all just flat-out. The contract broke down into 24 months and I get one month of that every time except when I slow down and I got a signing bonus and an advance. So they give me more of a chunk up front. SO not only do I get paid every month, I got paid way more in the earlier months."

Despite these comments, the streamer did, however, recently reveal that he does receive additional compensation for promoting gambling on his Kick account. It appears likely that this particular arrangement may be separate from his actual deal.