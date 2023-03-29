Death's Dance is set to receive major changes in League of Legends patch 13.07: Increased Ability Haste, reduced AD, and more

Death's Dance is known as one of the most essential items when it comes to bruiser builds in League of Legends. However, the game's developers nerfed this item massively in a previous patch, rendering it useless.

It now seems like the nerfs were too harsh, as Death's Dance is once again getting changes to make it more viable. Patch 13.07 will increase the item's Ability Haste and reduce its AD growth.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Death's Dance changes:

- Build path changed from 2 Picks + Vest to Pick + Vest + Warhammer (same price)

- AD reduced from 65 to 55

- Armor reduced from 50 to 45

Fans will have to try these changes out in the PBE to get an idea of how much they will impact the game in general.

Full details about the Death's Dance changes in League of Legends patch 13.07

The changes that Death's Dance will receive in League of Legends patch 13.07 are as follows:

The upcoming changes to Death's Dance are a mix of both buffs and nerfs. The build path has been changed, but the price remains the same. Hence, when it comes to financial value, League of Legends players will not see a difference.

The AD growth has been reduced, which does affect the damage output of Death's Dance. The item has always been infamous for how much of a power spike it gives to players. This reduced damage will definitely help to counter the issue.

Apart from that, the armor obtained from the item is also getting reduced. This means that champions like Olaf and Irelia, who build Death's Dance quite a lot, will be a little less tanky.

However, the most significant change to Death's Dance is the increased Ability Haste. This change can be problematic as almost every bruiser item provides Ability Haste at this point. Letting bruisers spam their abilities even more than they already can is something that could become a major issue.

In any case, if this change becomes too much of a problem, the developers will probably revert it once again.

Dubzhe @Dubzhe_ @Spideraxe30 aaaand were back to giving bruiser infinite ability haste again @Spideraxe30 aaaand were back to giving bruiser infinite ability haste again

There is no doubt that Death's Dance is one of those League of Legends items that get changed in almost every other patch. This is because it is quite hard to balance the item.

Unfortunately, given how bruisers work and the way Death's Dance functions in League of Legends, it is very hard to reach a point where the item feels balanced.

