"Death threats I've received today are a contributing factor": Rosanna Pansino apologizes to MrBeast following recent controversy

On October 29, 2023, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle to apologize to Jimmy "MrBeast." For those unaware, Pansino accused the Kansas native of "lying and editing" her out of his popular video - Creator Games 3. In a now-deleted public statement, Rosanna Pansino said:

"When the video was released, I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt. Mr. Beast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did. This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are 'authentic and real.' He edited the video to like the final three people were Larray, Logan Paul, and Zach King. The final three people were actually Zach, Quackity, and myself."

She also leaked a series of private conversations she had with MrBeast on October 28, 2023, after the philanthropist reached out to her.

Pansino apologized to MrBeast earlier today, writing that she should have expressed her feelings "privately" and handled the situation "directly":

"I would like to apologize to MrBeast. I should have expressed my feelings privately and handled things directly. I will be removing all of the posts where I talk about Creator Games and Jimmy."

Rosanna Pansino went on to say that the "thousands of death threats" she received were a "contributing factor":

"I will be honest in that the thousands of death threats I've received today are a contributing factor, but I do also sincerely hear the feedback from so many of you."

"Lawyers forced you to say this" - Netizens react to Rosanna Pansino's apology to MrBeast amid recent controversy

Expand Tweet

Rosanna Pansino's recent tweet quickly went viral on the social media platform. X user @AndyMiklucky urged her to reveal the death threats to hold those who issued them accountable:

Online community responds to Rosanna Pansino's recent tweet 1/3 (Image via X)

One fan believed it was not Pansino's responsibility to apologize:

Online community responds to Rosanna Pansino's recent tweet 2/3 (Image via X)

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi's" video editor, Ostonox, responded by commenting:

"We know his lawyers forced you to say this Ro, we stand with you."

HasanAbi's video editor's comment (Image via X)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Online community responds to Rosanna Pansino's recent tweet 3/3 (Image via X)

MrBeast had not responded to Rosanna Pansino's apology at the time of writing. It remains to be seen what he says about the controversy.