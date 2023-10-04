"Definitely a landmark moment": Indian esports stakeholders on Counter-Strike 2 (Exclusive)

Counter-Strike 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. Considering that it's a PvP-only tactical shooter and has a major competitive aspect, the title has captured the attention of casual gamers and professionals alike. Most importantly, the game is part of a franchise that has redefined the tactical shooting genre. With its latest release, Valve will be looking to do the same.

In India, tactical shooters like Valorant have a huge market, and the scene is growing by the day. With the arrival of Counter-Strike 2, more players are expected to join the genre, and a good number of them could also take up the title professionally.

Several stakeholders in Indian esports have weighed in on the CS2 scene and the potential it has. Here's what Ishaan Arya of The Esports Club had to say in this regard:

"This is definitely a landmark moment for esports across the globe. Counter Strike Global Offensive was instrumental in helping esports reach a whole new level. Even here in India, today's content creators, today's PC players, today's orgs, so many of them trace their roots back to CS:GO.

"We're excited to help usher in a new era with CS2 and will continue to support players and communities within the game with tournaments and LANs in the near future."

Counter-Strike 2 could breathe new life into the Indian esports scene

Before Valorant took over the competitive tactical shooting genre, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ruled the market for quite a few years. Although its popularity fell a bit after Riot Games' shooter came into the market in 2020, it was never ousted.

While a considerable number of players switched over to Valorant, Valve's tactical shooter continued to have an active fanbase and pro circuit. Most importantly, a lot of Valorant professionals found their roots in CS:GO.

Shiva Nandy, the founder of Skyesports, had this to say about CS2's entry into the competitive scene:

"With Counter-Strike 2 entering the scene, we will be bringing more community-level and collegiate tournaments to build an ecosystem from the grassroots. Additionally, our premium IP, the Skyesports Masters, will continue to happen once a year, with the next edition in the summer of 2024.

"We also want to build a more structured roadmap for the organizations who are investing in the game with international tournaments like the Skyesports Souvenir. We are here for the Counter-Strike community and are building a whole new ecosystem. Our journey is aimed at reaching our goals by 2025."

Over the years, the esports scene in India has grown considerably. There are some really popular professional teams in the market currently, along with a few tournament organizers.

With the arrival of Counter-Strike 2, these tournament organizers will be trying to build an ecosystem for the game from the ground up. Given the amount of popularity that the title already has, it might not be too difficult of a task.

Here's what Rohit Jagasia, founder of Revenant Esports, had to say in this regard:

"Counter-Strike 2 will usher in a new era for PC esports. As a franchise in the Skyesports Masters, we already have a team in the game and are committed to its future. Our goal is simple: contribute to Counter-Strike 2’s upcoming ecosystem, support our players, and engage with the community."

Overall, professional teams and tournament organizers have a very positive mindset with respect to the title. As of now, their main goal is to support players and encourage the growth of the community. Their views aren't different from those of current Indian esports professionals.

Here's what Harsh "F1redup" Jain of Revenant Esports had to say about the subject:

"I see some of my old friends coming back to play, and there are also new players trying Counter-Strike for the first time. I'm excited about the game's future and grateful to Revenant Esports for their support during this transition."

With CS2's release, a lot of former professional players came out of retirement. There are a lot of Valorant content creators who are in the process of making a transition to, or have already transitioned to, Valve's tactical shooter.

The same holds true for the Indian esports scene. Not only does this release invite veterans to make a return to the game, but it's also a good platform for aspiring professionals to start their journey in the field of esports.

Hrishikesh "Crazy_Gamer" Shenoy of Gods' Reign Esports said in this regard:

"It holds significant meaning for the Indian esports ecosystem. With CS2's launch, we anticipate an influx of enthusiastic newcomers and the return of seasoned pros, a surefire boost for our ecosystem."

Counter-Strike 2 has already achieved some impressive feats despite going live just recently. From a high player count to over $40 million in case openings within the first 40 minutes of launch, it's safe to say that Valve has created a masterpiece yet again. The game is still a little rough around the edges, but that should be rectified over the next few patches.