"Deplorable behavior": KSI faces backlash for asking fans to "berate" Tommy Fury in latest YouTube video after losing the appeal

Popular English YouTuber turned boxer Olajide "JJ" Olatunji, better known as KSI, is facing backlash from viewers who have called out his comments about Tommy Fury in his latest YouTube video. Their fight from a few weeks ago has been a point of contention for many, with Olajide's team appealing the decision which gave Tommy the win.

Now that the PBA (Professional Boxing Association) has rejected the appeal, standing behind the decision to hand the win to Fury, JJ took to YouTube to talk about his feelings. Claiming that he still thinks he should have won, at one point, the YouTuber appeared to be asking his fans to "berate" Tommy Fury about the fight by spamming things on social media and even talking about going up to him in public

KSI's statements have received sharp criticism from many, especially from his subreddit, where the clip has gone viral. One Redditor described the incident as deplorable, saying:

"Deplorable behaviour. Bringing up Tommy Fury's family, calling for fans to harass him, why on earth does KSI think any of that is a good idea?"

Comment byu/ZappyZym from discussion inksi Expand Post

Watch: KSI talks about the fight after failing the appeal, comments regarding Tommy Fury raise criticism

The fight between the YouTuber and the younger Fury sibling was highly anticipated, with fans of either boxer looking forward to a big match. A lot of banter and name-calling preceded the fight, increasing the stakes for many viewers. After neither got knocked out over the rounds, fans had to rely on the judges' decision, which favored Tommy Fury.

KSI and a large portion of his community, including popular streamers such as IShowSpeed, did not appreciate the decisions from the judges. Within days, it was announced that there would be an appeal. The YouTuber had intended to open up about his experience after the appeal. Now that the PBA has upheld the original decision, he took to YouTube in an emotional video.

In it, JJ addressed the aftermath of the fight and maintained his previous position of having won despite the failed appeal. He even revealed how he broke down and cried, garnering a lot of support from fans. However, in another part of the video, he can be heard talking about how his fans should not let Tommy Fury forget about the fight.

KSI can be heard saying:

"So yeah, let's keep reminding Tommy that he didn't win that fight. Under his Instagram posts, Twitter posts or anything that he posts online."

Furthermore, he even talks about fans to confront Tommy Fury in real life:

"And if you see him publicly, you can berate him as well and remind him that he didn't win."

These statements have not gone down well with a lot of the viewers on r/KSI. Here are some more statements from the subreddit.

Comment byu/ZappyZym from discussion inksi Expand Post

Comment byu/ZappyZym from discussion inksi Expand Post

Comment byu/ZappyZym from discussion inksi Expand Post

Comment byu/ZappyZym from discussion inksi Expand Post

KSI has been at the center of a few controversies over his career as a content creator. Readers may find this list of some of the scandals he has been involved in quite worth a read.