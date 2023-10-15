Tommy Fury's majority decision win gets overturned to a unanimous win hours after KSI claimed he should have won

While musing about his majority decision loss to Tommy Fury on X (formerly Twitter) after the boxing match, KSI claimed that he should have won. In a recent correction issued by the organizers, it was announced that Tommy had won with a unanimous decision after it was revealed that one of the judge's scorecards had been read incorrectly.

The much-awaited fight ended after Tommy Fury was announced as the winner by the judges' decision. When the match ended, every one of the judges had scored the younger Fury sibling higher than KSI, but Rafael Ramos's card was apparently read incorrectly, and even though Tommy had a better score, the contest was eventually tallied as a draw.

The error has now been rectified, with the fight declared in Fury's favor with a unanimous decision, as opposed to the majority win that was announced yesterday, October 14.

Expand Tweet

"I should have won": KSI talks about his fight with Tommy Fury and calls himself "living proof" that hard work pays off

The discrepancy in the scores was noted by many people online after pictures of the scorecards were shared on X. While fans of KSI said the YouTuber-turned-boxer deserved a better score, Tommy Fury supporters noted that there was an error.

Expand Tweet

As noted in the post above, the card on the right contains the error where it seems the official made a mistake in tallying the score for the Red Corner (KSI), which should have been 56 instead of 57, giving Fury a unanimous win over his opponent.

It is interesting to note that KSI himself had recently talked about the fight in a post on X where he highlighted how far he had come, going toe-to-toe with a professional boxer. In the same tweet, he claimed that he should've won after watching the fight in its entirety.

He attached two pictures of himself to showcase the transformation from a YouTuber to a boxer, with a caption that read:

"Appreciate all the kind messages from everyone. In the ring and watching it back I feel like I should have won. Either way, I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to in the end. This little untalented nerd was able to go toe to toe with a professional boxer. Use me as the living proof that hard work and self-belief can get you anywhere in this life ❤️"

Expand Tweet

Twitter reacts to overturning of result

With Tommy Fury getting a Unanimous Decision after the correction, fans have had a lot of reactions. Here are a couple of general responses from X.

Fan reactions to the change in results (Image via X)

The Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight had its fair share of drama, with its last round devolving into a brawl. In the end, the latter was announced the winner after the former was disqualified for using an illegal move.