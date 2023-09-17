"I've been trying to find a way" - KSI reveals he is unable to bet $1 million on himself for his fight against Tommy Fury

On September 17, 2023, controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross hosted a face-off between Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," and Tommy Fury. During the discussion with the Briton, Ross stated that if the internet sensation were "confident" enough about his upcoming fight with Fury, he would wager some money.

At this point, KSI revealed that he attempted to bet $1 million on himself but was unable to do so. JJ added that he can "legally" put money on himself. However, he can't wager on the individual rounds.

The YouTuber went on to say that he was trying to figure out a way to deal with the situation:

"I think I'm just going to - I've been trying to find a way to do it, through people - I don't know. But then, it's just dodgy. So, I'm like, 'I don't know if I want to do it or if I just leave it.' But yeah, I'm going to just put on whatever I can."

KSI discusses he's unable to bet millions of dollars on himself ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury, fans react

Expand Tweet

The 54-second clip began with Adin Ross telling KSI that he was willing to bet on him if he was confident enough about winning his upcoming boxing match against Tommy Fury. The Kick ambassador said:

"I'm saying... if you're confident in yourself. Very confident. Okay? I'll put up some money! You know? And then, I'll bet you a watch or something like that."

Ross' comments took aback the Sidemen member, who then revealed that he had attempted to wager $1 million himself. He elaborated:

"What? No, so, I'm trying to put, like, a mill down on myself. But, like, first of all - a lot of the things that I'm trying to put in that much amount, just won't let me. They're like $5k minimum. I mean, maximum."

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer speculated on KSI's betting restriction, saying:

"Oh, because you're fighting. You can't bet on it legally, right?"

In response, the 30-year-old claimed that he was allowed to bet on himself. However, there are some conditions. He explained:

"No, I can bet on myself. I just can't bet on the round. Yeah."

Drama Alert's tweet featuring KSI and Adin Ross' conversation has attracted quite a lot of attention. Here's what fans had to say:

X community sharing their thoughts on the internet personalities' conversation 1/2 (Image via X)

X community sharing their thoughts on the internet personalities' conversation 2/2 (Image via X)

JJ and Tommy Fury will face off at the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 event on October 14, 2023. The match will be held at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.