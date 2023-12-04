"I broke down and started crying" - KSI uploads for the first time since losing to Tommy Fury, reflects on the loss

UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" returned to YouTube after a hiatus that lasted since October 13. This marked his first video on the platform since his defeat against Tommy Fury on October 14. Before this upload, JJ had mentioned taking a break and anticipating his appeal's outcome. Now that the PBA (Professional Boxing Association) has responded and subsequently rejected his request, the YouTuber uploaded his reaction to the loss.

The Sidemen member stated that he firmly believed that he had won the fight. Nevertheless, he admitted that the defeat took a significant toll on him, to the extent that he even broke down. He said:

"I broke down and started crying."

"I felt like I had won" - KSI speaks for the first time since losing

KSI has finally made a comeback to his YouTube channel (JJ Olatunji), sharing his perspective on the recent defeat. Despite maintaining activity on the Sidemen's YouTube channel, he refrained from posting independently for over a month and a half. Speaking about the loss, he said:

"Quite frankly, I just didn't feel like making a video. Especially after the result of the Tommy Fury fight. I had trained so hard for these past few months. Working overtime to do what most people thought was impossible - that was to beat Tommy Fury. I felt like I had won the fight, so to have the judges completely take that moment away, yeah it s**ked."

He further added:

"I was angry, disappointed and eventually broke down and started crying. It wasn't fair. Life isn't fair. I look back at the fight, try to find any highlights, any showing of Tommy Fury beating me in that fight and there were hardly any and it's crazy that so many people felt like I won the fight."

In addition to appearing in the Sidemen's videos and collaborating with Logan Paul on recent projects like Prime Hydration, JJ revealed that he was still mentally grappling with his recent loss.

What did the fans say?

KSI's post has already received over a million views since being uploaded. Here are some of the top comments:

Although the PBA has uploaded its initial decision rejecting the appeal, KSI's manager, Mans Taylor, disclosed that this marked only the beginning of the process. He emphasized that they intend to proceed further in the appeals process.