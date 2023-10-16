Israel Adesanya gives real-time reaction to KSI vs. Tommy Fury result announcement

Israel Adesanya has revealed his real-time reaction to the announcement of the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight's result. YouTube megastar KSI faced reality TV star and up-and-coming professional boxer Fury in a highly-anticipated boxing match.

Their showdown was one of the two headlining matchups of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2023. The closely contested clinch-heavy fight witnessed minimal punching and saw Fury lose a point due to fouls.

Two of the bout's three judges scored the fight as 57-56 for Tommy Fury, whereas one judge scored it as a draw at 57-57. Fury was thereby declared the winner via majority decision.

However, it was subsequently clarified that the third judge made an error in adding up his scores and that his scorecard actually added up to 57-56 for Tommy Fury, akin to the other judges. Therefore, the official verdict was changed to a unanimous decision win for Fury.

In a video posted to his FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya suggested that he felt KSI did enough to deserve the victory on the scorecards. In his real-time reactions to the KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing matchup, 'The Last Stylebender' stated:

"I think KSI might have taken him, man. I'm not a judge; wasn't scoring... But still, yeah, with the point deduction as well. I think he won this."

Israel Adesanya, who's often criticized boxing's judging, appeared to jibe at the KSI-Fury fight's judges. After the official decision was announced on the broadcast, 'Izzy' indicated that he'd like to watch the UFC Vegas 81 event, which transpired the same day. Adesanya said:

"Who knows, man? I wasn't watching the fight to score. I just saw a lot of right hands landing. I thought KSI, like, in the fight, just looking at it as a fight, I thought KSI won. But hey, boxing. As you know, judges. Now, show me the real sh** [UFC]."

Watch Adesanya discuss the topic at 5:21 in the video below:

A closer look at the next move for Israel Adesanya and the fallout of KSI vs. Tommy Fury

During the fight week, buildup to the KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing event, another major talking point in the combat sports community was that of Israel Adesanya's MMA career. Adesanya announced that he'd be taking a hiatus from professional MMA competition. 'Izzy' implied that he's focused on healing, and it'll be a while before he returns to the UFC's famed octagon.

Meanwhile, after the KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing event that had its fair share of chaos, Tommy Fury emphasized that he aims to move on to bigger challenges rather than keep competing in influencer boxing matches. Nevertheless, 'TNT' hinted that he won't hesitate to fight either of the Paul brothers.

On the other hand, KSI demanded a rematch from Fury and warned that he plans to file an official appeal to overturn his loss.