Despite India ban, PUBG Mobile among top three highest-earning mobile games over last 2 months, Honor of Kings on top

With the advent of better smartphone technology, and cutting-edge hardware, mobile gaming has become more and more feasible. Big players in the mobile gaming industry are cashing in on the opportunity to attract a large chunk of the mobile audience. Their offerings, like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, are having quite a successful run in the revenue department.

The latest to join the fray is Genshin Impact, developed and published by the Chinese video gaming company, miHoYo. The game was launched on 28th September and, since its launch, has been a massive success.

Also read: Google Play Store Awards 2020: Best games of the year

Genshin Impact generates close to $400 million in revenue since launch

According to a Sensor Tower report, the game has racked up $393 million since its release. Genshin Impact, within the first week of its launch, made $60 million, and this figure rose to $245 million within the first month.

The game was in the second spot to Honour of Kings in revenue generation between 28th September and 28th November. Genshin Impact, on average, has been generating $6 million-plus per day.

It is ranked 29th in the top-grossing global mobile game charts so far for the current year. Most of its revenue source has been Apple's App Store, which accounted for 57.5% of receipts. On the other hand, Google Play Store accounted for 42.5% of player spendings.

Also read: COD Mobile: Team Haster crowned Higin CODM Majors champions

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile among top three revenue-generating games in last two months

The popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile, has generated $384 million over the past two months. Despite the game being banned in India, where it has a massive following, such numbers are mind-boggling.

Although, as per a TOI report, India only contributed 1.2% of the total revenue, PUBG Mobile still racking up such huge numbers is a significant achievement.

Top-grossing mobile games worldwide between 28th September 2020 and 28th November 2020: