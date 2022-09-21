Destiny 2: Banshee-44 is selling a PvP god roll Fusion Rifle right now (September 20-27)

The latest Destiny 2 weekly reset in Season of Plunder brought in scheduled seasonal challenges and quests for everyone. Players gained access to the fifth step in the main storyline, as Guardians went through another set of Expedition and Pirate Hunt missions for relics, weapons, and armor pieces.

Several vendors also had their inventories rotated out with the reset, where some are selling god-tier weapons to everyone. The usual wares of Banshee this week consist of six Legendary weapons, some of which are worth every currency.

The Precision Framed Snorri, Kinetic Lightweight Framed Pizzicato, and many more are available for pick up this week in Destiny 2.

Banshee-44 inventory this week contains a god roll Fusion Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP (September 20-27)

Banshee this week is selling six different Legendary weapons, all for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers. The weapons in stock are as follows:

Ragnhild-D Kinetic Shotgun.

Pizzicato-22 Kinetic Submachine Gun.

Snorri FR5 Void Fusion Rifle.

Gallu RR3 Arc Sniper Rifle.

Palmyra-B Stasis Rocket Launcher.

Typhon GL5 Stasis Heavy Grenade Launcher.

Banshee-44 inventory this week (Image via Destiny 2)

The ones worth the purchase, however, are Fusion Rifle, Sniper Rifle, and the Rocket Launcher. Starting with the Fusion Rifle, Snorri FR5 falls into the same category as the Main Ingredient, which is another powerful Fusion Rifle. This particular archetype can wipe out a Guardian from 17m to 20m based on perks.

The Snorri this week could be deemed a 5/5 god roll, as Banshee is selling the following perks:

Chambered Compensator for Stability, Recoil, and reduced Handling, alongside Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

Accelerated Coils for reduced-Charge Time, alongside Liquid Coils for more damage.

Surplus for increased Handling, Stability, and Reload Speed.

High Impact Reserves for 3% to 6% damage increase with the last two ammo of the magazine.

Snorri FR5 Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The weapon also comes with Range Masterwork, making it the perfect balance for both Stability and Range in PvP. This will also allow players to easily land every Fusion bolt on an opposing Guardian from a fair distance.

Another worthy weapon this week is the Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher, which comes with the likes of Explosive Light and Impulse Amplifier. The magazine consists of Alloy Casing, which massively increases the Reload Speed of the weapon.

Pizzicato 22 Submachine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

Pizzicato 22 has the Ambitious Assassin and Pugilist, which can both overflow the magazine with rapid kills, and grants melee energy on top of it. This is great for all three subclasses focused on melee builds, since Pizzicato doesn't have its element.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far