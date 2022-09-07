Destiny 2: Banshee-44 is selling god roll weapons for PvP and PvE (September 6-13)

The third weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has brought in an array of new activities, quests, weapons, and mods. Players are trying their hand at the new Eruption mode in the Iron Banner, as new gears are being sold by Saladin in the Tower. Similarly, the game's gunsmith is selling a fresh set of weapons.

The gunsmith, Banshee, can be found in the Tower near the Courtyard. Players can spawn at the waypoint and head towards the left side of the Tower. Each weapon is being sold for 30 Legendary Shards and 7000 Glimmers.

The gears worth picking up are the Perses-D Scout Rifle, Fugue-55 Sniper Rifle, and the Taipan-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle.

Perses-D, Fugue-55, and Taipan-4FR among other weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (2022)

Among the six different weapons to choose from, Banshee has brought some capable options with great perks for both PvP and PvE. With the ongoing Iron Banner in week 3, these weapons will prove to be handy against other Guardians inside the new game mode.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



This week's Rotators are now live:

Nightfall: Fallen S.A.B.E.R.

Dungeon: Prophecy

Raid: Deep Stone Crypt Master the powers of Light and Dark, and secure more equipment for your next great adventure.This week's Rotators are now live:Nightfall: Fallen S.A.B.E.R.Dungeon: ProphecyRaid: Deep Stone Crypt Master the powers of Light and Dark, and secure more equipment for your next great adventure. This week's Rotators are now live: 💠 Nightfall: Fallen S.A.B.E.R.💠 Dungeon: Prophecy💠 Raid: Deep Stone Crypt https://t.co/LSAuMg4NdZ

The first weapon that players can buy from Banshee is the Perses-D Kinetic Scout Rifle with the following perks:

Extended Barrel for more range, less handling, and recoil control, alongside Smallbore for increased range and stability.

Alloy Magazine for faster reloads if the magazine is empty, alongside Flared Magwell for a slight increase in stability and reload speed.

Rapid Hit for more stability and reload speed with precision hits, stacks up to five times.

Opening Shot for more accuracy and range on the opening shot of the magazine.

The weapon also comes with a Range masterwork, allowing players to engage in fights from long distances.

Perses-D Scout Rifle for sale on Banshee this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Another Legendary weapon comes in the form of a Sniper Rifle, called Fugue-55, which was introduced with The Witch Queen expansion. The perks available from Banshee this week are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for increased stability, alongside Smallbore for increased range and stability.

Alloy Magazine for faster reloads when the magazine is empty, alongside Flared Magwell for increased stability and reload speed.

No Distractions for reduced flinch after aiming for one second.

Focused Fury for a 20% damage increases after depleting 50% of ammo from the magazine.

This is a great combination of perks for PvE content, especially against the Anti Barrier Champions this season. In the mods department, players can pick the Incinerating Light and Precision Charge mods from Ada-1.

Fugue-55 (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 3 is already underway, with the seasonal quest entering the third step. While most changes remain similar to a weekly reset, everyone's favorite gunsmith vendor doesn't seem to disappoint at all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul