Destiny 2 disables Lord of Wolves due to unintended damage numbers in PvE 

Destiny 2 and Bungie are still in quite a bit of trouble with the launch of a new activity. While the recent Hotfix with the weekly reset enabled Hunter's Gyrfalcon Hauberk, another Exotic got disabled. The gear in question here is none other than Lord of Wolves.

With Hotfix 6.2.5, Lord of Wolves underwent an exciting change in the sandbox, where the weapon was nerfed and buffed simultaneously. The weapon currently has a reduced accuracy penalty of 10x to 3x while having its PvE damage increased by 40%. However, there was a massive problem concerning these numbers.

Players will currently find their Exotic Solar Shotgun disabled, as Bungie is working on a fix until further notice.

Bungie disables Destiny 2 Exotic Lord of Wolves until further notice

After the weekly reset, the Destiny 2 community had a lot of content to look forward to, especially the new changes with a significant hotfix and Festival of the Lost. However, Bungie seems to have made an error in the activity, which restricted more than half of the player base from progressing through the storyline.

While the issue was allegedly fixed, a new topic arose in the form of a weapon. The Lord of Wolves, which got a PvE damage buff with the Hotfix, has been disabled by Bungie due to unintended damage numbers. Not too long ago, the company addressed the issue with the following statement:

The Lord of Wolves Exotic shotgun has been disabled due to an issue where it can apply more damage than intended. We are targeting next week's update to release the fix. More information will be provided when available.

So players who use the Exotic Solar Shotgun will have to look for an alternative, since Bungie is looking for a fix next Tuesday rather than anytime soon. The company also deployed a fix for the Festival of the Lost quest, which previously stopped players from obtaining Manifested Pages.

What was the Destiny 2 ord of Wolves bug?

As mentioned earlier, Lord of Wolves got a significant PvE damage buff of 40% with the Hotfix 6.2.5. However, while having the weapon equipped, it was buffing damage to every skill in a single class.

For example, Titans with Storm Grenades, Warlocks with Fusion, Hunters with Blade Barrage, and every other ability dealt 40% increased damage with Lord of Wolves equipped. This obviously could have led to game-breaking builds on all three classes, which is why the weapon has been disabled completely.

Lord of Wolves has been disabled from both Destiny 2 PvE and PvP.

