Destiny 2 Downtime (11th May): How long does the downtime last

The long awaited Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2 is finally here. The update is scheduled to go live at 9:45 AM PDT (16:45 UTC). Before the update goes live, Destiny 2 will be down for expected maintenance.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer revolves around a Vex incursion. The Vanguard must do whatever it takes to stop the Vex from gaining control.

Given that this new update brings about the new season, Guardians have been wondering how long the Destiny 2 servers will be down.

How long will the Destiny 2 servers be down?

Destiny 2 maintenance has begun.



Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC) when Update 3.2.0 will be available.



More info: https://t.co/48Mjp1uuz7 — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 11, 2021

As per the information on the Bungie status page, the Destiny 2 downtime shouldn't be more than 2 hours. The servers will undergo maintenance from 9 AM PDT (16:00 UTC) to 9:45 AM PDT (16:45 UTC). The Destiny 2 update 3.2.0 is expected to go live at 10AM PDT (17:00 UTC) and is expected to conclude by 11 AM PDT (18:00 UTC).

Destiny 2 update 3.2.0 schedule. Image via help.bungie.net

While the update will be available across all platforms, and Guardians will be able to login the moment the update goes live, they may experience sign in issues. It's recommended that Guardians wait for the entire update process to be completed before they attempt to log into the Destiny 2 servers.

From the looks of it, the Destiny 2 update 3.2.0 looks very content heavy, so it's difficult to estimate the download size of the update. However, guessing from the amount of additions being made to the game, the update may be more than 3 GB for most systems.

The Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2 will see the return of the Vault of Glass raid. This raid was a crowd favorite and it's finally returning after quite some time. Other than that, there's a new weekly pinnacle activity and a new 6-player match made activity called Override.

Other than that, there are new exotic and legendary weapons coming to the game after the Destiny 2 update today. So guardians worried about how long the Destiny 2 servers will be down, needn't worry anymore. The servers should be up and running within 2 hours, with brand new weapons available.