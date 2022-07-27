Destiny 2 hotfix 4.1.5.1 full patch notes: Dream Work fix, Last Word nerfed again and more

The Destiny 2 community was having a great time as the newest annual Solstice event brought in new perks and a weapon. The Origin Trait "Dream Work" allowed everyone to gain ammo overflow by pairing any weapon with the Something New Hand Cannon or Compass Rose Shotgun.

However, the fun time was short-lived since Bungie nerfed everything related to the Dream Work exploit and the "unintended" Last Word buff. With the recent weekly reset on July 26, the company published the official patch notes for hotfix 4.1.5.1.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.1.5.1 should restart their console and try downloading the update.



Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: Destiny 2 maintenance is complete.Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.1.5.1 should restart their console and try downloading the update.Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi… Destiny 2 maintenance is complete. Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.1.5.1 should restart their console and try downloading the update. Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi…

As the new season inches closer, the community and Bungie are gearing up for one of the most anticipated expansion showcases on August 23.

Disclaimer: The patch notes mentioned in this article are according to Bungie's official website.

Destiny 2 hotfix 4.1.5.1 patches Silver Leaves issue, fixes broken Dream Work perk and nerfs Last Word damage

The patch notes for hotfix 4.1.5.1, released on July 26, are as follows:

1) Activities

Sever Reconciliation (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue that prevented Silver Leaves from being awarded when completing certain activities. Hence the following activities now grant them:

Sever

Altar of Sorrow

Nightmare Containment

Blind Well

Dares of Eternity

Patrols

Fixed an issue where The Investigation campaign mission could be exploited for Silver Leaves.

Added weekly rotating modifiers to the Bonfire Bash activity.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Fixed an issue where this year's Solstice armor ornaments displayed a purple hue rather than a blue one when using a Stasis subclass.

Fixed an issue where the Dream Work origin trait would activate for other weapons, allowing overflow for all gear equipped.

Fixed an issue where The Last Word was doing more damage than intended.

3) Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where the Seashore Pack contents were not being received by players.

The fix on the Dream Work perk also applies to weapons such as Sturm. The Exotic Hand Cannon gained multiple overcharges after getting an assist, making it quite difficult to go up against Destiny 2 Crucible.

On the other hand, the Last Word situation had mixed reactions after its unintended damage buff. Some players on MnK (Mouse and Keyboard) were happy, while others were furious due to the ridiculous damage and high fire rate.

With the final nerf on July 26, it is safe to say that the 225 RPM Hand Cannon has been buried well underground as intended from the start.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far