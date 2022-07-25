New Destiny 2 perk lets players gain multiple Sturm charges

The latest Destiny 2 Solstice has been very eventful for the entire community, thanks to the numerous surprises it brought. Bungie has enabled a new seal for everyone that can be gilded on Day 1 alongside a new Legendary weapon and one of the most broken perks released to date.

The two weapons from Solstice, namely 'Something New' and 'Compass Rose,' come with a unique Origin trait called Dream Work. It allows weapons to overflow after getting an assist. However, the perk is working on all types of weapons, granting 15 to 20 rockets in Gjallarhorn.

- Hit a target

- Switch to any other weapon

- Let your teammate get the kill

The perk doesn't end there as it works with Sturm's overcharge as well. The 120 RPM Hand Cannon with its overflowing charges, can two-shot any player within the Crucible.

Sturm can gain overcharge with the Dream Work trait in Destiny 2 PvP

Overcharging Sturm has been a long-running meta inside Destiny 2 PvP. Players can equip the 120 RPM Hand Cannon alongside a Solar Sidearm called Drang. Usually, overcharging a Sturm requires players to score a kill using Drang and then switching back to Sturm.

Each overcharged shot deals 144 to the head, which is enough to two-tap opposing Guardians.

However, with the new Solstice Origin trait, Destiny 2 players don't need the Solar Sidearm to proc Sturm's overcharge. Instead, they can pair the Hand Cannon with the new Compass Rose Shotgun and damage enemies inside the Crucible. The idea here is to get assists by letting allies kill opposing Guardians.

The process is as follows:

One player needs to equip both Sturm and Compass Rose with the Dream Work perk in the same loadout.

The player with the Sturm needs to damage a player.

Teammates of the same player must kill the damaged opposing player.

Upon confirmation of the kill, the player with the Sturm will proc Sturm's overcharge, and a random amount of charges will be gained.

During the kill, the Sturm must be equipped.

The number of charges granted to players isn't fixed. The charges can be 4, 7, 12, or even more. Switching from Sturm to Compass Rose doesn't remove the charges stored in the Hand Cannon, meaning players can use all the charged ammo later. Typically, this can be stacked with the likes of Well, Void Bubble, and Radiant.

After firing all the overcharged shots, players need to remove the "Dream Work" perk from their Compass Rose and repeat the process. To remove it, anyone can pick up a special ammo brick inside a Destiny 2 PvP match.

