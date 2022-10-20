Destiny 2 players can pick up god roll weapons from Banshee right now (October 20 to 25) 

Banshee-44's inventory undergoes some of the most random changes in a week, as Destiny 2 players are recommended to check in with the gunsmith after every reset. This week, players will be happy to learn about some of the perk combinations he's selling right now for both PvP and PvE.

His inventory includes an Adaptive Framed Pulse Rifle archetype that recently got buffed. For other gears, beginners can also pick up the Taipan-4FR and Staccato-46 for PvE and PvP, respectively. Players should also know that no prior expansion purchase is necessary to obtain these weapons from Banshee.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinion. Perks on Banshee change randomly and do not have a specific weekly reset time.

Banshee inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (October 20 to 25)

To start, beginners should pick the Minor Spec and Surrounded Spec mods from the first page in exchange for 10,000 Glimmers each. The weapons can be found on the second page of the shop, where Banshee's inventory has six Legendary weapons in total.

The first weapon worth the purchase is Syncopation-53, which comes with the following perks for PvP:

Extended Barrel for different Range on the weapon, and Full Bore for added Range.

High-Caliber Rounds and Ricochet Rounds for more Range alongside added flinch on enemies with the latter.

Compulsive Reloader for increased Reload Speed when the magazine is full.

Rangefinder for more increased zoom and Range after aiming the weapon.

Syncopation this week at Banshee-44 (Image via Destiny 2)

Adaptive Framed Pulse Rifles can quickly shut down an opposing Guardian with two-burst shots. While the Syncopation mentioned above has quite a lot of Range, it can be lethal against the likes of No Time to Explain and Messenger from a fair distance.

The second weapon players should look out for is the Staccato-46, which can be purchased alongside the following perks:

Full Bore for Range and Polygonal Rifling for Stability.

Accurized Rounds for Range and Steady Rounds for Stability.

Outlaw for increased reload speed after precision kills.

Rampage for improved damage stack with each kill.

Staccato-46 Scout Rifle this week at Banshee-44 (Image via Destiny 2)

The last weapon players should go for this week for PvE is this season's Taipan-4FR. The perks are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for Handling speed and Full Bore for Range.

Particle Repeater for Stability and Projection Fuse for Range.

Ensemble for increased Handling and Range while allies are nearby.

Firing Line for increased precision damage while two or more allies are nearby.

Taipan-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

These weapons are obtainable in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers.

Poll : 0 votes