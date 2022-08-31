Destiny 2 players can pick up a god roll Taipan-4FR from Banshee right now (August 30)

The second weekly reset for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is live right now, and players can get inside the new chapter of the seasonal storyline.

Activities such as Ketchcrash, Expedition, and Hideout, have undergone a reset alongside playlist game modes and vendors.

Nightfall: The Lightblade

Dungeon: Pit of Heresy

Raid: Garden of Salvation Bring the fight to the system's toughest foes, and unlock some extra loot in the process. This week's Rotators are now live:Nightfall: The LightbladeDungeon: Pit of HeresyRaid: Garden of Salvation Bring the fight to the system's toughest foes, and unlock some extra loot in the process. This week's Rotators are now live: 💠 Nightfall: The Lightblade💠 Dungeon: Pit of Heresy💠 Raid: Garden of Salvation https://t.co/N0IRqmFbIA

The entire Destiny 2 community typically turns to Banshee in the Tower to look for any available god rolls in their inventory. Thankfully, he has brought in a few unique weapons, with the new Taipan-4FR being in the spotlight this week.

The Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle has been making the news due to the perks it comes with and the damage numbers it can produce.

Considering what the Taipan-4FR offers, players should go to the Tower right now and buy it from Banshee.

Taipan-4FR boasts some great perks in Destiny 2

Taipan-4FR can be obtained via the World Drop Pool, such as Vanguard Playlists, Crucibles, and Gambit, or via the Foundry Resonance quest on the Enclave.

To craft, players will need to unlock two deepsight versions of the weapon, making the grind one of the easiest in the game.

Foundry Resonance quest (Image via Destiny 2)

The World Drop Pool also refers to Umbral and Prime Engrams, alongside Banshee's inventory, the latter of which seems to be the case this week.

If players want a decent Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle to damage a boss, the Taipan-4FR from Banshee will be a great addition to the collection. The perks available on the weapon are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil Control and Handling, alongside Chambered Compensator for Stability, Recoil Control, and Handling.

Enhanced Battery for more bullets to the magazine, alongside Ionized Battery, magazine increase, and reduced Reload Speed.

Triple Tap for a return of one ammo to the magazine after consecutive precision hits.

Box Breathing for a 29% increase in damage after aiming the weapon for 1.5 seconds. However, this deactivates firing a shot or exiting aim.

While some might argue that Firing Line is a better choice for overall damage, it still deals 9% less damage than Box Breathing. However, the latter needs a few conditions in place for it to be properly activated.

Players usually look to hit precision shots at bosses, so a combination of Triple Tap and Box Breathing isn't such a bad idea.

Taipan-4FR for sale from Banshee (Image via Destiny 2)

The weapon is being sold in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers, which is a recommended deal for both new and old players.

Guardians can even take this for a spin in Destiny 2 PvP. The Box Breathing perk is familiar among players who used the Season 9 pinnacle weapon, Komodo-4FR, which was also a VEIST Linear Fusion Rifle.

