Destiny 2 Season 15: Start date, trailer, leaks, and everything we know

Destiny 2 is about to launch into the next era of content that'll come with Season 15's arrival, and Bungie has already laid the groundwork for an intense storyline. As many leaks have hinted, the Witch Queen will be one of the main antagonists and will lead the charge for the plot.

Game changes are coming from all corners to improve Destiny 2 with the mega update packed into tomorrow's event. As with every season, Bungie will include a new set of weapons, gear, quests, and more for players to explore and test out.

Destiny 2's next season drops tomorrow to pick up where Season of the Splicer left off

Season 15 for Destiny 2 starts tomorrow, August 24, 2021 right after Season of the Splicer ends. With the continuation of the Hive/Taken story, the Witch Queen will enter as the game's primary villain. The Witch Queen is the sister of the Taken King seen in the first game and could look to further the Taken's involvement in the Destiny 2 universe.

The Queen returns in Season of the Lost.



As for a game change, crossplay will now be available for Destiny 2 players to team up with friends across multiple platforms to travel and battle together.

Destiny 2 will also receive a pool of new weapons, including an Exotic Sword and an updated arsenal of Stasis weapons to pair with the Cryosthesia 77k and Salvation Grip.

Vendor and playlist activities are seeing a massive update when related to the Vanguard. Instead of a win-streak, Gambit players will pick up Infamy with activity-streaks depending on how long a Guardian has consecutively played.

On the topic of Vendors, Destiny 2 is going to remove the Synthastrand currency from the Transmog system to avoid any type of confusion or unnecessary grind. Moving forward, players can simply purchase bounties for 10,000 Glimmer.

Season of the Lost will host an event promptly named "Festival of the Lost" and will bring a series of ornaments, armor sets, and other gear to give players Season 15's unique look.

Several bug fixes will come as part of Season 15's appearance tomorrow, namely one where players can use emotes and swords to peer around corners to gain a visual advantage. Bungie stated that they are working to fix any and all bugs to ensure that Destiny 2 runs as smoothly and fairly as possible.

