Destiny claims to have received information from xQc regarding temporary restraining order, says "court stuff is moving in a positive direction"

During a livestream on January 11, YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" claimed to have received information from Canadian Twitch star Felix "xQc" regarding the latter's temporary restraining order.

While speaking to his audience, Destiny's attention was drawn to something off-stream, which he later revealed was from xQc. At the time, Steven was unwilling to divulge any sensitive information about the subject. However, the political commentator claimed that the Canadian streamer's "court stuff" was heading in a "positive direction."

Destiny provides an update on the xQc-Adept "court order" controversy

At the 03:15-hour mark of his January 11 broadcast, Destiny claimed that the former Overwatch pro had contacted him and sent him information about the recent "court order" controversy:

"I think that umm... I think that xQc sent me like a court order thing. I think that this means the temporary restraining order... wait. The court stuff is moving in a positive direction for xQc. That's what I'm say. There you go. Boom! Jesus Christ! Okay."

Timestamp: 03:15:30

The former Twitch streamer asserted that this was all the information that he could reveal during the livestream, adding:

"That's all I got. I can't believe I'm so deep in this. I'm still trying to get f***ing red chips and s**t out of. How cringe! Oh, s**t, you know what might help here, actually? A big old beacon."

Fans react to Destiny sharing an update on the controversy

A reaction thread featuring Destiny's update to the ongoing controversy gained significant traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With more than 330 community members responding, Redditor u/incorruptible61 claimed that Adept "literally lost" half of her followers after the break-up:

Another Reddit user, u/T20NY, speculated on what might have happened during the pandemic:

One fan compared the streamers' situation to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's celebrity trial:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Recapping the "court order violation" controversy

For context, Adept made an unexpected appearance on Felix's livestream on January 7, 2023, accusing him of "violating court orders." The interaction compelled the French-Canadian streamer to abruptly end his broadcast.

Following the incident, rumors began to circulate online, claiming that Felix and Adept were married. Social media users discovered public records which stated that the two were married and had filed for divorce on November 14, 2022.

The following day, on January 8, 2023, xQc addressed these rumors, asserting that he was not married to Adept. He went on to say that viewers who have followed him for years would be aware of his "exact mindset" on the situation.

