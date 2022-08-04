Watch: Destiny goes into "Rap God" mode while arguing about increases in mortgage rates

On August 2, political YouTuber Steven "Destiny" got into a heated argument while discussing the increase in mortgage rates in the United States. While on a Discord debate panel with other political pundits, Westphalian Times writer Marie Oakes mentioned the current five-percent mortgage rate, saying it was low in comparison to previous decades.

The streamer took issue with her argument, pointing out that a two percent increase in mortgage rates is going to be felt significantly by those who've taken out a mortgage in recent years. However, it was the speed at which he made his counterpoint that got viewers talking. Some people even compared it to a famous verse from rapper Eminem's song Rap God.

"The rate's not a comparison to what it was ten, fifteen years ago. The rate is going to be compared to what you actually opened your f****** mortgage at. If you open your mortgage at a two or three-percent rate, and your bumps two points, your payment is gonna go massively increasing."

Winning an argument against Destiny would be hard

The political streamer hosted a stream on his YouTube channel where he had viewer call-ins as well as a debate panel featuring other online political experts discussing the "War on Women" in American politics today.

At one point, the debate shifted to inflation and the housing market, where Maria Oakes argued that mortgage rates were currently in good shape at five percent. She compared that figure to decades back, including during and after the housing market crash in 2008.

Destiny took issue with the argument, saying it doesn't matter to homeowners what mortgage rates were 10 or 15 years ago when rates have gone up by two to three percent in the last couple of years. He was also harsh towards her assertion that current mortgage rates were fine, saying:

"Wait, it's just like so much dogs*** information!"

The writer hit back, standing by her claim, asking:

"How is that dogs***? It is a better rate than it was like ten, fifteen, twenty years ago."

Destiny then unleashed a flurry of words in response, which viewers compared to a famous verse from Eminem's song Rap God.

BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein tried to reign in Destiny after his verbal tirade. He brought up that the United States has been printing more money recently, lessening the value of the US Dollar.

"You know we have more money out there. You don't think that lowers the value of money?"

Destiny responded by pointing out that the USD is relatively stronger compared to other currencies in recent times, becoming even in value with the Euro.

"The USD is currently outperforming every f****** currency in the world right now."

Afterward, the debate moved on to other topics.

