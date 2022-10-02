DetonatioN FocusMe vs Evil Geniuses: League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The fourth day of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins stage will feature six games. The Japanese team DetonatioN FocusMe will square off against their North American counterparts, Evil Geniuses.

The best-of-one series will determine DetonatioN FocusMe's future in the international event's Group stages.

Worlds 2022 is in full swing, with all 12 teams showcasing their talents to secure a spot on the group stage. The play-ins first round will conclude on October 2.

DetonatioN FocusMe vs Evil Geniuses at League of Legends Worlds 2022 preview

Predictions

DetonatioN FocusMe is currently the third-ranked team in Group A. They have secured two wins and taken two losses. During the DFM vs BYG (Beyond Gaming) series, the former's top laner, Shunsuke "Evi" Murase, surprised the community by locking Lillia in the top lane.

DetonatioN FocusMe held an awe-inspiring 84% win rate during their LJL (League of Legends Japan League) 2022 season. The team's mid-laner Lee "Yaharong" Chan-ju and ADC Yuta "Yutapon" Sugiura are considered by many to be the team's star players.

Meanwhile, Evil Geniuses are currently the top team in the Group A play-ins stage. They have a 75% win rate (three wins and one loss), with their only loss coming against LEC powerhouses Fnatic. The North American squad has won every game since following a somewhat shaky start to League of Legends Worlds 2022.

During the play-ins, Evil Geniuses' jungler, Kacper "Inspired" Słoma, dominated the Summoner's Rift, as he held a staggering 11.0 KDA ratio in the four games. He remains undefeated on picks such as Maokai, Lee Sin, and Hecarim.

As for the predictions, Evil Geniuses should be able to get ahead of DetonatioN FocusMe during their clash. Nevertheless, anything is possible during the best-of-one series since the underdog may outperform and defeat the favored team.

Head-to-head

DetonatioN FocusMe and Evil Geniuses have never faced each other in a competitive League of Legends game.

Previous results

DFM won games against Taiwanese team Beyond Gaming (BYG) and Australian seed Chiefs Esports Club. They lost against LEC seed Fnatic and CBLOL team LOUD.

Evil Geniuses have won three games (against Chiefs LoL, LOUD, and Beyond Gaming) and lost one game against Fnatic.

Worlds 2022 Roster

Evil Geniuses' potential roster

Impact - Top

Inspired - Jungle

Jojopyun - Mid

Kaori - ADC

Vulcan - Support

Potential roster for DetonatioN FocusMe

Evi - Top

Steal - Jungle

Yaharong - Mid

Yutapon - ADC

Harp - Support

Livestream details

The DetonatioN FocusMe vs Evil Geniuses series will be livestreamed on Riot Games' official Twitch channel on October 2, 2022, at 5:00 pm CDT / 3:30 am IST.

