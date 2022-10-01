Beyond Gaming vs DetonatioN FocusMe: League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Japan League champion, ⁠DetonatioN FocusMe, is all set to meet the PCS runners-up, Beyond Gaming, in a surprisingly balanced match-up that could go either way on the third day of League of Legends Worlds 2022.

In terms of aggression, Group A is comparatively milder than Group B, giving teams like Beyond Gaming a better chance at collecting match points. However, the team that viewers need to keep a close eye on is DetonatioN FocusMe.

DetonatioN FocusMe played an impressive game against Chiefs Esports after taking their defeat from LOUD as a lesson. The team's main issue against the League of Legends standard-bearer for CBLOL was the terrible draft.

Preview of Beyond Gaming vs DetonatioN FocusMe at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins

Predictions

DetonatioN FocusMe is one of the best League of Legends teams in the tournament. After coming in at second place during the summer season, they improved even further during the playoffs, defeating Sengoku Gaming in Round 2 and the Finals.

The two Korean import players, Lee "Yaharong" Chan-ju and Lee "Harp" Ji-yoon, have been essential to the roster's recent success. With an impressive KDA of 13.2, Yaharong is the best mid-lane player in the region. Similarly, Harp, a superb roaming support, has the team's highest kill involvement rate (76.5%).

Yuta "Yutapon" Sugiura, DFM's ADC, has also performed better than ever since Harp joined the team, contributing to 26.8% of the team's damage.

The bot-centric PCS representatives, on the other hand, are led by Tsou "Wako" Wei-Yang, who, in the summer split, had a 5.0 KDA and 32.7% share in team damage. Lu "Minji" Po-Wei also merits praise for being a dependable mid-lane player with a participation kill rate of 75.7% and the team's largest champion pool at 11.

The average game time for Beyond Gaming is 31:55, which is slower than DNF's average of 29:11, and it was also observed that they perform better on the blue side of the map.

Beyond Gaming's strategy against DFM will likely involve controlling the mid-lane, neutralizing Yaharong, and allowing Wako in bot to claim victory through the lanes.

In terms of overall mechanics and macro, this is a close match-up, but DetonatioN FocusMe has displayed less hesitation when it comes to correcting their errors and also has more reliable solo lane players.

Head-to-head

DetonatioN FocusMe has faced Beyond Gaming only once in the 2021 League of Legends World Championship, with the former winning the tie comfortably.

Previous results

Both Beyond Gaming and and Detonation FocusME have won one each of their last two Worlds 2022 fixtures against LOUD and Chiefs respectively.

DFM lost their clash against Fnatic in the second round of the tournament, while Beyond Gaming failed to win their last match against Evil Geniuses.

Worlds 2022 rosters

Potential roster for DetonatioN FocusMe

Evi

Steal

Yaharong

Yutapon

Harp

Potential roster for Beyond Gaming

Liang

HuSha

Minji

Wako

Kino

Livestream details

The upcoming game of Beyond Gaming vs DetonatioN FocusMe will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games at 5:00 pm CDT on October 1, 2022.

