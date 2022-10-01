MAD Lions vs Saigon Buffalo League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

MAD Lions and Saigon Buffalo are scheduled to play the second match on the third day of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage.

Both MAD Lions and Saigon Buffalo have one specific style of play: snowballing. Whichever team takes the lead early and capitalizes on it will likely win this encounter.

In any case, both teams will want to win as the race to the group stages is becoming harder and harder as the days go by.

Securing a good position at this stage of the play-ins will make the best-of-five games much easier, thereby guaranteeing a place in the next round.

Preview of the MAD Lions vs Saigon Buffalo at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

MAD Lions did not have a very good 2022 season up until the League of Legends World Championships. The team suffered massively in teams of synergy, drafting, and playstyle.

What plagued MAD Lions the most was the lack of variation in how they approached games. In most cases, they usually try to get their midlaner ahead and allow him to roam across the map. When the midlaner does this, additional pressure is put on the side lanes, allowing the rest of the team to snowball.

Unfortunately, it seems like this is the only playstyle that MAD Lions know well, and their opponents soon figured it out.

When Worlds 2022 started, people expected MAD Lions to bring something new. Unfortunately, this did not happen, even though the team picked up a couple of wins in the first two days.

The biggest problem with this team appears to be the lack of champions that Armut and Nisqy can play. They are very limited in what they can do, making it hard for them to try new things.

Saigon Buffalo, on the other hand, are quite an interesting team. VCS teams are known for being spoilsports, taking the best squads down and causing quite a stir in tournaments.

Despite being a wildcard region, Saigon Buffalo are not at all afraid to make plays. Their players love being aggressive and will dive at the enemy with numbers. They will do it multiple times until there is a huge farm discrepancy in at least one lane.

Unfortunately, this strategy doesn't work all the time, and big teams can always thwart any form of incoming pressure in any of the three lanes.

So in terms of predictions, MAD Lions should be able to grab the win. While Saigon Buffalo bring a lot of aggression to a match, MAD Lions are much more balanced in their approach.

Head-to-head

Saigon Buffalo and MAD Lions have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

Saigon Buffalo went up against DRX at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and lost the match in disastrous fashion.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, faced off against RNG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and lost despite a valiant effort.

Worlds 2022 rosters

Saigon Buffalo

Hasmed

BeanJ

Froggy

Shogun

Taki

MAD Lions

Armut

Elyoya

Nisqy

Unforgiven

Kaiser

Livestream Details

The MAD Lions vs Saigon Buffalo match will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 2, 2022, at 4:00 pm CDT.

Poll : Will Saigon Buffalo be able to upset MAD Lions? Yes No 0 votes