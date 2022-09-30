Fnatic vs DetonatioN FocusMe League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first game on Day 2 of League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage is set to be between Fnatic and DetonatioN FocusMe. This match might end up becoming massive as there is a superteam on one side, and one of the most domestically successful organizations on the other.

Clearly, Fnatic is the superteam under consideration with arguably some of the best players in the world within the roster. Meanwhile, DetonatioN FocusMe is the highly successful team from Japan that has won the domestic LJL title the most number of times in the past.

In fact, Japan is often considered a one-team region with DetonatioN FocusMe winning almost every Split on a yearly basis. Hence, the game might end up becoming quite competitive as both the teams in this match have the pedigree of winning titles.

Preview of Fnatic vs DetonatioN FocusMe at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

DetonatioN FocusMe, as always, had a really successful season during the 2022 season in League of Legends' LJL. They finished first during both the Spring and Summer Splits, and demolished every other roster in the region.

It is safe to say that DetonatioN FocusMe has sort of turned the Japanese League of Legends scene into a monopoly, and no other team has been able to change that so far. Unfortunately, this massive domestic success is also one of the major reasons for the downfall of the team on an international stage.

The lack of regional competition has led to the overall quality of DetonatioN FocusMe to never reach the level of teams from South Korea, China or even Europe. Hence, the team struggles quite a bit and will continue to do so at Worlds 2022 as well.

Meanwhile, Fnatic is a team that has the pedigree of performing on the biggest stages. They did have an average 2022 season in the LEC, but the quality that they have is quite immense.

Every player on Fnatic is a superstar and are serial winners. Teammates like Humanoid, Wunder, Upset, and Hylissang know what it means to perform in difficult situations, which will always give this team an edge over others.

In fact, the performances that Fnatic has showcased on the first day of Worlds 2022 play-in stage is enough to confirm that the roster has finally found its rhythm and is ready to face any challenge head-on.

Overall, in terms of predictions, Fnatic is clearly the stronger team here and should be able to grab an easy victory against DetonatioN FocusMe.

Head-to-head results

Fnatic and DetonatioN FocusMe have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

Previously, Fnatic faced up against Evil Geniuses and Chiefs at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and won both games quite comfortably.

DetonatioN FocusMe faced Loud and had a disappointing game with the latter demolishing the former in dominant fashion.

Worlds 2022 rosters

DetonatioN FocusMe

Evi

Steal

Yaharong

Yutapon

Harp

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Hylissang

Livestream details

Fnatic vs DetonatioN FocusMe will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games at 3:00 pm CDT on September 30, 2022.

